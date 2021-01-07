Driving down fourth street and seeing them tear down Wire Rope feels like seeing a part of myself torn down.

That seems to be the way it is with the multitude of other places I’ve worked during my working career. Some of the other places I’ve worked have either been torn down or reconfigured into something else.

For example part of the bakery building where I once worked is now a pizza place.

After demolition Wire Rope will become a part of nearby Hillyard Chemical Company.

I spent 12 years working at Wire Rope full time and part-time working at the News-Press until 2002 when the paper hired me full time.

I can’t drive past the St. Joseph News-Press since I retired without looking over at the still-standing building and thinking of the memories I made there.

The same with Wire Rope. It was one of the better-paying jobs in town and also one of the most dangerous to work. For example, my first week on the job a man got killed on a machine I would eventually work on. Guys got legs chopped off and heads punctured by thick rod. Many workers could only give a three-finger handshake from digits lost in some accident there.

Part of my severance package when I left was several broken fingers and a hernia.

I made good friends in many of the places I worked. Some I’m still friends with today. Some have since died.

A good friend of mine who worked at the bakery recently died from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

A co-worker at Wire Rope who worked in the building where I first started died a few weeks ago. It seemed somehow fitting and somewhat poetic that his death occurred while Wire Rope was being torn down. The man was dedicated to his job and his machine.

Another Wire Rope co-worker died on the very first day of his retirement a few years back. He had a heart attack while driving and drove his car into a nearby pond. Another co-worker died inside Walmart.

Like many others, they all seemed like brothers. We all came from different backgrounds but were united in one goal and mission.

You can’t work for so many years side by side with guys and not see them as brothers. Friendships formed are just one of the perks.

The building where I first worked at Wire Rope, building 5 — the dirtiest, noisiest building in the complex — was the first to face the wrecker’s ball. Building 17 and the wire mill are currently being demolished.

Building 1 is saved for last because of its sturdiness. Some say it was a bomb shelter at one time with super-reinforced walls. It will be hard to demolish.

As I leave one job, another one is destroyed. Both hold dear memories for me and the other places I’ve worked and didn’t get fired from.

The place where I first worked as a pop bottle boy was Jake’s Drugstore, my childhood neighborhood store where I bought all my comic books, cupcakes and Cokes. I still get misty eyed when I drive by that empty lot now.

I can count all these experiences as blessings that helped make me who I am today. Sometimes the past has to be demolished to make room for growth.