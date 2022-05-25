We see these old men wearing military veteran ball caps shuffling around town, in diners, churches, grocery stores and on our streets.
Much of the physical and mental pain they endure in just moving is the price they paid for our freedom.
As young men, they were braver and more courageous than many of us walking around calling ourselves tough and manly. Many of these people became strong men at 18 years old. At 18 when many of us, including myself, only had to worry about getting a car, a job and a girlfriend, not dodging enemy fire.
This weekend we honor the brave young men and women who lost their just-beginning lives protecting our freedoms. Freedoms we take for granted.
In my years as a news reporter, I met and interviewed many of these brave people. Men who were prisoners of war, who fought in epic battles and who saw horrible sights.
One of these men I knew as a friend. His name was Bill Perks. While drinking tea on his front porch one sunny afternoon, I saw this normally stoic and composed man break down in tears as he remembered the Nazi death camps. He spoke through sobs of seeing living, walking skeletons and the smell of death everywhere.
“I never understood how men could be so evil to other men,” he said.
Another friend, Lawrence “Big” Banks, remembered trucking supplies and weapons across the Burman Road amid heavy enemy fire.
You never knew or felt the pain he felt because he carried it all behind a friendly smile.
This weekend, I’ll visit the graves of my deceased grandmothers, grandfathers, fathers, aunts, uncles and classmates who, while many weren’t veterans, made my life possible and enjoyable.
They all make it possible for me to visit with living family, fire up the grill and drink a beer in peace and enjoyment.
Memorial Day events weren’t held in the United States until the late 19th century. But honoring those who have fallen in battle dates back several centuries before.
Ancient Greeks and Romans held annual days of remembrance for soldiers and loved ones by decorating graves and holding public festivals.
One of the earliest memorial celebrations was organized by recently freed African Americans.
Shortly after the Civil War, more than 1,000 people recently freed from enslavement joined regiments of U.S. colored troops and white citizens gathered in one of the former Charleston, South Carolina, prisoner camps to consecrate a proper burial for the Union Dead. Hymns were sung, readings spoken and flowers laid during this ceremony.
In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. The change went into effect in 1971 declaring Memorial Day a federal holiday.
Several states also observe Confederate Memorial Day to honor those soldiers who fought in the Civil War.
So while it is a weekend to relax and visit with family and friends, it’s also a weekend to pause and remember our fallen soldiers and deceased family members and friends. Let’s not forget that fact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.