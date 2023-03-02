We just left Black History Month and now we slide into Women’s History Month. We must recognize both observances.
Women’s history, just like Black history, has for too long been overlooked and forgotten. The contributions of both need to be part of our overall history.
The actual celebration of Women’s History Month grew out of a weeklong celebration of women’s contributions to society organized by the Sonoma, California, school district in 1978. Students participated in an essay contest and a parade was held in downtown Santa Rosa that year.
The idea blossomed as communities across the country observed the celebration.
In 1980, then-president Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Six years later, the National Women’s History Project successfully petitioned Congress to expand the event to the entire month of March.
March was chosen as the month to celebrate because on March 3, 1913, the Women’s Suffrage Parade took place in Washington, D.C. with thousands of women coming together to fight for the right to vote.
The theme for this year’s Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories.” It’s to recognize the important role that women have played in storytelling throughout history.
It recognizes women past and present who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling including print, radio, TV, stage and social media.
I recognize my great-grandmother Willie Ella Willis, whose bedtime and front-porch stories served as inspiration for me to become a writer.
Actually, I come from a family of storytellers. On hot summer nights, my family would gather on our front porch and share stories about life, ghosts and national events. Relatives used colorful, descriptive language in telling these tales.
My great-grandmother could stretch a story about city mouse, country mouse long into the night as I fell asleep in her big pillowy arms.
The ghost stories were reportedly real as she spoke of long-dead relatives coming back in the form of big black dogs with red eyes and chairs rocking by themselves.
We would do well to recognize the hard-working women in our own families. Women like my grandmother, who bought her own house on wages as a short-order cook.
We are surrounded by women heroes. We just have to recognize and observe.
