Just after we got out of Black History Month in February now comes Women’s History Month in March.
I would not have known about it if not for social media. A few women on these sites were complaining about not getting their props and respect as to why we need Women’s History Month.
I agree. It’s for pretty much the same reasons why we need Black History Month. History as we know it leaves out minority and female contributions. It’s all white man’s history.
Every year during Black History Month, I learn something I did not know before about famous Black people and their contributions to society. I hope to do the same with Women’s History Month.
I’ll bet that many people, including myself, did not know about Women’s History Month. Yet it has been observed in the U.S. since the 1980s.
In February 1980, then-president Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week.
By many accounts, the effort was the result of the Strike for Equality March in New York City in 1970. But other historical accounts say the first National Women’s Day actually was celebrated on Feb. 28, 1909. The United Nations at the time said it was designated by the Socialist Party of America to honor women in the garment industry who went on strike in New York to protest working conditions.
In 1910, during the second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen, the idea of an international day for women was approved.
Women’s History Month commemorates and encourages the observance and celebration of the important role of women in American history.
Long since gone are the days when women were only supposed to have children and stay in the kitchen. Today we have women in positions of political and business power.
Here in St. Joseph, most of our social service agencies are headed up by women.
Many people will condemn me for saying this, but while I believe women should make the same wages and men for doing the same job, there are some jobs I don’t consider women’s progress. Take coaching men’s pro football or competing in male sports: Why is that progress? Women have their own powers and strengths that should not be measured by male standards.
We need to recognize the strong women around us and in our families. My mother was a single parent for several years who lived in one of the most dangerous areas of Kansas City for a time. Mom made a name for herself as being the most popular store cashier for Katz/Osco Drugs.
My grandmother bought her own house on wages made from working the snack bar at the Downtown Katz drug store.
During my childhood, I saw many strong single mothers raising families. There are many single mothers today doing the same thing and most often very successfully.
So as we observe Women’s History Month, we should include the women in our families and our communities as worthy of recognition as well.
