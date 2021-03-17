When it comes to March, my mind looks forward to three things: my mom’s birthday, the beginning of spring and March Madness.

Call me ignorant, but I never heard of Women’s History Month in March until this year.

Just as Black History Month in February tells us little-known facts about Black history and people, Women’s History Month strives to do the same.

I know some people ask why we need Black History, Women’s History and other minority-recognized months.

It’s been said that history is written by the victors. That usually means white males. But there’s whole other peoples and races that have just as important of a history. If our history books don’t recognize it as such, we need months to bring attention to the history of others.

That’s especially true today when it seems like some of us are getting more racist and misogynistic. There’s a growing proliferation of hate groups that threaten our democracy and its people. Much of that hate comes out of ignorance.

The first Women’s History Day was held in New York City on Feb. 28, 1909. It was held to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the garment workers’ strikes when 15,000 women marched through the streets of lower Manhattan in response to deplorable and dangerous work conditions.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8 Women’s History Week. Then in 1987, activists lobbied Congress to declare March Women’s History Month and were successful.

Every Women’s History Month has a theme. This year’s is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced.” It’s in recognition of the 19th Amendment and the women from the original suffrage movement.

Women have made great progress through the years. Politicians, activists, poets, businesswomen, newspaper editors, even NFL football coaches and officials.

Sally Ride was the first American woman in space. Marie Curie was the first woman to receive two Nobel prizes. Women make up 24% of Congress.

We don’t have to look far to find female heroes. Many are in our homes and families.

We have single mothers working two and three jobs raising families.

In my own family, my grandmother bought her own house on wages from working at a Downtown snack bar.

My mom is as well-known as I am — or more — for being the cashier everyone loved. People would stand in long lines just to have her wait on them.

There are many strong women around, we just have to recognize them.