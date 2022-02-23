In just a few more days we’ll be into March, the third month on the Gregorian calendar. But March actually used to be the first month of the year in the early Roman calendar, which was used until 1752 when we changed to the Gregorian new style.
Early Anglo-Saxons called March the “Hlyd monath,” which means stormy month. That spoke to the unpredictable weather associated with the season.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac website, people in ancient times believed bad spirits could adversely affect the weather. Part of those beliefs included thoughts about there being balance in weather and life. So if March came in bad, roaring like a lion, it should go out docile and calm, like a lamb, or vice versa. Hence the saying “In like a lion, out like a lamb.”
Of course, here in Missouri, that appears to be an everyday phenomenon. Temperatures and weather can change from warm, sunny and spring-like in December through February to bitterly cold and stormy the next day.
Folklore goes that the last three days of March were said to be borrowed from April. An old poem goes: “March said to April I see three sheep upon a hill and if you lend me three days I’ll find a way to make them die.
The first of them was wind and wet, the second of them was snow and sleet, the third of them was a freeze. When the three days were past and gone, the three silly sheep came limping home.”
Other March beliefs include sayings such as, “A dry March and a wet May fills barns and bays with corn and hay,” “March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers” and “As it rains in March so it rains in June.”
There is also the dire belief that if Easter falls on March 25, or Lady Day, a disaster soon will follow.
March has always been a pleasant month for me because my mother was born in that month. Kites fly in March and daffodils bloom and you know nice weather is coming soon.
