Ramadhan Washington watched diabetes take the life away from his wife Helen one piece at a time. First she suffered a stroke, then paralysis took away use of her right side before she eventually had both of her legs amputated. She died at the age of 73.
“I watched her just waste away,” Washington said Tuesday morning from his Midtown home, seated at a table covered with spiritual and health books and papers in front of him.
The books and papers, he believes, hold the tools and knowledge to help those who suffer from diabetes and other chronic illnesses. A holistic approach uses spirituality as one of its medicines. It’s medicine Washington said his Midtown community needs.
Spurred on by seeing his wife’s suffering up close, Washington plans on holding holistic health classes and workshops out of his home.
The name of the workshop, “It’s All In You,” comes from the title of an article a local Hispanic magazine published about his late wife, who was a community advocate.
The workshop and classes will focus on the five principles of holistic health that Washington has taped to his dining room wall: detoxification, balance, nutrition, exercise and focused attention.
The principles can be used to help with mental, physical and spiritual health conditions, Washington said.
“It’s education intended to support a return from self-destruction to empower an individual,” he said. “We’re not here to cure disease but to create health through preventative medicine and the five principles.”
Washington has experience in community-health-related issues. He served on a local hospital community health panel and owned the Well of Zam Zam and Companion of the Right Hand Spiritual Health Services.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study recently revealed income-related inequalities in rates of diabetes. Throughout the U.S., diabetes prevalence has increased over the past two decades, disproportionately affecting low-income populations.
The CDC reported that 463 million adults worldwide suffer from diabetes. In the United States, 34.2 million adults or 10.5% of the population have the condition.
Rates of the disease are highest in American Indian, Alaskan, Asian, Hispanic and African-American populations. Rates are determined by nutrition and lifestyle habits, among other health-related factors.
The CDC study suggested addressing risk factors early and developing and scaling effective Type 2 diabetes prevention measures among lower-income populations.
For more information on Ramadhan Washington’s “It’s All In You” workshop and health classes, call 816-387-9598.
