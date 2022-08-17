Driving past city hall Wednesday morning, I saw a large group of people holding up cardboard signs asking for help. Not unusual in this town where you see panhandlers on almost every major corner of the city.
But this was different.
One lady held a sign that read, “I’m not homeless just an underpaid police officer.”
Other folks there carried signs with similar pleas for support. Not only do the police feel they’re underpaid, but they also say they’re short-staffed as well. That’s a dangerous combination in a city like ours where gunfire can be heard regularly.
I spoke with officer Wayne Byron, who said he is concerned like the other officers for the safety of the citizens because the force is so short-staffed.
For example, some nights there are only six officers to cover the whole city. It’s a dangerous situation for the officers as well as the citizenry.
“We’re not able to provide the level of service, and that concerns us,” Byron said.
Not only that, but there is a growing disrespect for police officers across the nation. That puts us all in danger.
The actions of a few bad officers anywhere erode public trust. The bad cops taint the whole force in many people’s eyes, which, of course, is unfair. Every profession has its bad eggs. Police officers as a whole take their jobs seriously in protecting the public.
I once did a ride-along with a St. Joseph police officer. In one night, the officer got in a car chase with a fleeing drug dealer and dealt with a troubled teen getting kicked out of her home. That was just one night. It’s more drama than I could handle, but the officer dealt with this every day. Imagine the stress.
We are fortunate here in St. Joseph to have a caring police force and a good police chief in Chris Connally.
The chief is visible in the community. He always shows up to town hall meetings and other public gatherings. He answers his phone.
Officers take a lot of abuse from people who either don’t know them or don’t like police in general. That, no doubt, comes from a past encounter with an unscrupulous officer.
Every force has its bad officers, even ours at times. I know I’ve dealt with some of them. Fortunately, they are no longer with the force.
Our police officers deserve our respect and support. When there’s trouble, who else can you call? Surely not the Ghostbusters.
