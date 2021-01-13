Make no mistake about it, the events which took place at the nation’s capitol last Wednesday were another 9/11. The only difference this time was that we are the terrorists masquerading as patriots.

These things used to only happen in third-world countries. Trying to overturn an election storming the capitol and terrorizing the officials there is insurrection plain and simple.

A true patriot wouldn’t carry both a Confederate and an American flag. One flag is about being against and seceding from the United States, the other is solidly American. Can’t be both. Flying and waving both says idiot, not patriot.

A true patriot doesn’t try to destroy democracy and our constitution. A true patriot tries to help those in need, not ridicule and try to destroy them.

Today I want to focus on a true patriot rather than bash on some phony, hate filled, so-called patriots from last Wednesday.

We lost one of our true patriots a day after Christmas. Loah Stallard was a true patriot and as close to a saint as we’ll likely get around these parts or anywhere. She was 87 years old.

Loah served as executive director of the Social Welfare Board from 1979 to 2006, providing a mix of health care, compassion and dedication to underprivileged residents in our county.

Her dedication so strong she continued to volunteer after retirement at the Social Welfare Board.

I saw firsthand the strength of that dedication one cold, snowy morning. In weather that would keep many of us home, Loah, well into her 80s by then and using a walker, showed up at the Social Welfare Board to volunteer that day.

That’s sheer dedication and the sign of a true patriot and saint.

Throughout her life, Loah served the community in a number of altruistic capacities helping the needy. She did it all with a kind heart and a loving smile.

This is what makes our country great, not destroying our nation’s Capitol and terrorizing our public servants in the process. We don’t make our country by following a wannabe dictator of a president with the composure and strength of a spoiled 13-year-old middle school girl.

We can do better. We are better.

Loah Stallard showed us the way. That is the example we must follow to make America great again.