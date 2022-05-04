We are in the midst of Teacher Appreciation Week, which is observed on this first week in May.
The National PTA founded Teacher Appreciation Week in 1984. It’s to recognize the work and importance of those we entrust to educate our children and ourselves.
If we appreciate our teachers and our schools, we need to keep our education taxes level and extend the 61-cent increase that passed in 2019 beyond its sunset date in the summer of 2024.
Some district leaders would like to expand the levy request to 81 cents and do away with the current sunset rule that needs to be passed every five years.
“We chose not to do that at this time. You can come back with that next year, the year after, maybe three years down the road,” said Gabe Edgar, the incoming superintendent, in a recent St. Joseph News-Press story.
Board vice president LaTonya Wiliams added, “It’s not anything extra that you’re not already doing, it’s already added into the budget and it is to pay the teachers.”
I covered education for the St. Joseph News-Press during a previous levy request and through the scathing state audit in 2015 which uncovered $40 million in unapproved stipend payments, unchecked nepotism and numerous Sunshine Act violations. It was the worst audit report ever issued about a Missouri school district.
The FBI investigated the district and it was also audited by the IRS during this time, which further eroded public trust.
The district went to work immediately on the state auditor’s recommendations. The district further made strides in public transparency and sharing progress with patrons on its website.
Before the audit and its findings, the public already had lost faith in the district. Outside forces even tried to defeat the school levy and bond issue that eventually passed and led to the construction of two new schools.
Even with all the progress made, a bad taste still lingers in the mouths of some residents about the district. It’s a lack of trust that hinders any levy or bond passage in the immediate future and beyond.
I never understood having a sunset clause on a school levy. We are the only school district in Missouri that has a sunset on our levy.
Critics think a sunset holds the district accountable by measures they don’t even understand. In reality, what it does is hinder any progress. With a five-year sunset, you only get three solid years of work and progress. The other two years are spent trying to get another levy passed.
Sunset clauses are used for things like capital improvement projects with a fixed debt amount.
It’s somewhat embarrassing to think that during the Depression years here in St. Joseph, we managed to get enough support to build a few new schools. This was during a time when hardly anyone had any money but knew the importance of education.
For Teacher Appreciation Week we must consider passing an extension of the current tax levy. It’s really less than what the district needs to function. The 61 cents is a 20-year-old amount. Inflation has raised that amount to at least 81 cents or more.
So if we appreciate our teachers and our schools, please vote yes on the Aug. 2 tax election.
