Growing up in Midtown in the 1960s and 1970s was a rewarding experience for a young kid. Influential and important people were our friends and neighbors.
“Big John” Lucas, the first Black person elected to the St. Joseph City Council in 1970, was my next-door neighbor.
William Y. Washington, an esteemed Black educator, lived a block over from my house.
These were just two people of importance who lived in our neighborhood. Kelsy Beshears, Alma Mathis Etta Green, Bill Banks, James Green, Naomi Powell and many others lived within walking distance.
Messanie Street and the surrounding neighborhood were rich with influence and history. As kids, little did we know how important that was.
To us, it was just home and these people were just adults we knew. They inspired us without us knowing it at the time.
Lucas was a large, jovial man with a hearty, full-throated laugh who loved kids. I spent many hours at his house with him and his wife, Omeaul, and sons John and Lawrence Lucas.
Lucas was active in the community in a variety of ways. He served as president of the North Side Council, as a board member of the Economic Opportunity Corporation and InterServ and was a city finance committee chairman.
He was active in youth recreation as well. He was an amateur boxing promoter among other youth activities, which is why the park at 18th and Sylvanie streets bears his name.
Washington, an East St. Louis, Illinois, native, joined the St. Joseph School District as a teaching principal at the all-Black Lincoln School in 1948. He retired as a Lafayette teacher and librarian.
Washington earned a Bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College and a Master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana. While in Europe with the armed forces, Washington studied at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
A reserved and unassuming man with a gentle nature, Washington was beloved by his many students over the years. His home still stands on 17th and Sylvanie streets.
We have to take advantage of the heroes who still live among us — Bill and Loes Hedge, Earnestine Blakely, Leo Blakely, Ramadhan Washington and others. Through their examples and guidance, we can regain our community once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.