When the weather turns cold and I’m sitting next to my warm fireplace with a cold beer, I think of the homeless — both people and animals.
Our dog Eubie, a fat, moody puggle, is fine. He sits at my feet, soaking up the heat and gnawing on a rawhide treat.
Eubie has it better than many other dogs and cats on the street that are searching for comfort and warmth. He has it better than many of our human community members who search for the same satisfaction.
The homeless population increased in 2022 and experts expect that trend to continue to rise in 2023. This is even more troubling when you consider a new state law that criminalizes unauthorized camping on state-owned land. House Bill 1606 which went into effect Jan. 1 adds another burden to those living without shelter. Add a Class C misdemeanor fine to their troubles.
With shelters being full, what alternatives are there? Camp on private property and in abandoned buildings?
As Sheila Mendez, Community Missions street outreach and case manager, said, “they really shouldn’t be issuing citations without an alternative.”
Covering the homeless situation for the News-Press, I saw the problem up close and firsthand. I saw people coming into places like the Crossing reeking of wood smoke because they had slept outside all night.
I covered “tent city,” a homeless enclave down by the river off Fourth Street.
Tent city to me seemed like a successful solution for some. Some people, right or wrong, prefer to live on the street. They don’t ask for social service amenities but just to be left alone.
Tent city was a communal effort. Complete with a hand-painted cardboard population sign, a huge wire rope spool in the middle of the camp held all the food and drink for the whole homeless community. Everyone shared and they were out of sight. However, local law enforcement felt it was their duty and the law to break up the tent city.
I know rules are rules but I thought the tent city worked. As long as the population wasn’t an eyesore and did not cause problems, why not leave them alone? Yet it forced these folks to wander the streets and camp in storefronts and on private property.
Is it a crazy idea to section off some state-owned land for people to build their own community again? Police it like we do every other community?
We just finished celebrating Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. As we all know, King stood for the rights and care of all people. What better way to carry on that legacy than to care for our homeless population?
