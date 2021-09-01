What does Labor Day mean to you if you’re retired? I guess I’m about to find out.
This year’s Labor Day observance is the first one for me since I retired a year ago. Before, I enjoyed the long weekend, the cookouts and all the stuff that went along with it. It truly is a break from labor when you’re working.
When you retire, you find out that every day is like a Labor Day weekend. You can cook out, drink beer and relax as much as you want. That’s your reward for laboring for most of your life up to this point.
One thing about retirement is that you have to find a new way to identify yourself. You used to be defined by what you did for a living.
In my 50-some years of labor, I’ve been a newspaperman, a steelworker, a baker, a janitor, a railroad gang worker and many more things than I can list. And I have stories about all those jobs.
Someone once told me I should write a book about all my work experiences, sort of like the Studs Terkel book “Working.”
“Working” is a series of interviews with people talking about what they do all day and how they feel about what they’re doing.
For me, I look back at how I have matured since I began working.
As an 18-year-old I did not take things seriously. I would stay out all night partying and go to work the next day tired and hungover. That’s if I even went to work.
For years I felt no job ever fit me or my skill set. Oh, I could swing a railroad spike hammer, bake bread, spool steel wire, ship goods and sweep floors, among other things. Nothing ever fit me until I became a news reporter and columnist 30 some years ago.
For someone who enjoyed drawing, painting, reading and writing, getting paid to work as a reporter was a true blessing.
They say you never work a day if you love your work. And I really did love being a newsman. The people I’ve interviewed — some famous, some not — the places I’ve been and all the experiences, I’ll always miss that.
One thing about working several jobs is you acquire many friends and co-workers who become like family. I have my bakery family, my Wire Rope family and my St. Joseph Packaging family. When I see one of their names in the obits, it hurts like a close relative. I’ve lost too many.
Labor Day is the time I appreciate my labor and the friends I’ve made through the years on those jobs.
After all, the day was created to pay tribute to the contributions and achievement of the American worker.
We’ve celebrated Labor Day for years now. Labor Day was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century. It became a federal holiday in 1894. But the first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882.
After the deaths of 13 workers during the Pullman Strike of 1894, then-president Grover Cleveland made reconciliation with the labor movement a top political priority and Labor Day became a federal holiday.
The labor movement before then called for strikes and protests to gain an eight-hour workday. You see they won because eight-hour workdays are now the given standard. Actually, the labor movement is responsible for many of the working perks we now take for granted like weekends and paid sick leave.
So I guess to celebrate Labor Day we first must observe the sacrifices and battles of the labor movement.
I’ll remember as I’m firing up the grill, drinking a beer and enjoying family and football.
