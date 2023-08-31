There’s a sickly man in his 70s still working in a back-breaking factory job to pay both his and his sick wife’s medical bills.
Another man is working beside him limping around with multiple sclerosis working to pay his medical bills.
There’s an elderly woman with severe back problems who has to keep working on her feet all day despite her disabilities.
Another man, an elderly Mexican immigrant who lost three fingers on the job, is working to feed his extended family on a minimum-wage salary.
These are just a few of the many people who make up the American workforce this Labor Day. Think of these and other working poor as you fire up the grill and pop the tab on another can of beer this weekend.
These aren’t the smiling, happy people you see in corporate workplace propaganda videos and commercials.
This is real working-class America — the working poor, elderly and disabled. If you can’t do the job, they’ll sweep you out the door and hire someone younger who won’t stay as long on the job.
According to 2022 labor statistics, more than 31.9% of the United States labor force or 51.9 million workers make less than the federal minimum wage.
The working poor rate of people in the labor force for 27 weeks or more is 4.1%.
As of January 2021, 37.9 million Americans lived in poverty and accounted for 11.6% of the total population, according to the United States Census Bureau.
“Poverty and economic insecurity are widely common, very commonly experienced,” said Shailly Gupta Barnes, policy director at the KairosCenter for Religion, Rights and Social Justice, in a story on the CNBC website. “They are as much a part of the American story as successes to the American Dream.”
Gone are the days of good-paying factory jobs like Quaker Oats and Wire Rope. Fast food and other service industry jobs are the big hirers now.
Workers without marketable skills may face low wages, potential economic exploitation, unpleasant working conditions and fewer opportunities to attain skills that would allow them to escape their personal and economic situations, according to an ABC news report.
The working poor do essential jobs but get paid very low wages. They work hard but never get ahead. Tiny setbacks and medical bills can send them reeling. When you live paycheck to paycheck, others will prey on your distress.
Here in America, you’re surrounded by abundance. Newspapers, magazines, radio and television offer constant merciless reminders of all that is available if only you weren’t poor. And even if you are poor, for just a few dollars down and a few dollars a month there is no shortage of businesses willing to help you into debt, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Shipler, who spent years studying the problems of the working poor.
“The working poor include the man who washes a car but doesn’t own one, the assistant teacher in a daycare center who cannot afford to put her own children there,” Shipler said. “These are folks who do essential jobs in our economy and yet are paid very low wages.”
Is this America or something else we see on Labor Day?
