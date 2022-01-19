The civil rights struggle covers more than 60 years of my life. I can pretty much categorize my life by its timeline.
For starters, I was born in 1954, the first year of school integration. I attended an all-Black school with Black teachers, nurses and principals for a large part of my childhood until school busing changed all that in 1967. I lived through the John F. Kennedy, Malcolm X, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations. I was alive during the Detroit riots, the Watts riots and the smaller-scale protests here in our city. I was a child when Emmitt Till was lynched for allegedly whistling at a white woman in the South.
I’m in an interracial marriage today but remember that it was illegal until 1967 when the Supreme Court deemed state anti-miscegenation laws forbidding such relationships as unconstitutional.
In 2002 I graduated from the Freedom Forum Diversity Institute where blues legend Muddy Waters’ nephew Robbie Morganfield was my instructor, and John Seigenthaler, Robert Kennedy’s press secretary, was a mentor and friend.
In 2002, I also visited the Lorraine Motel in Memphis where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated. It had become the National Civil Rights Museum by that time, but the room where King stayed and the balcony where he was shot were still intact and unchanged from that fateful day. I also met Ernest Withers during this visit, a famed photographer who captured strikes, sit-ins and other notable historical events in Memphis.
I relived all these moments Monday as we observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country and in our fair city.
I see how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go to achieve the racial equality dreams of King and laws of our very own constitution.
We still find ourselves here in 2022 having to protect Americans’ right to vote against gerrymandering, discrimination and restrictive legislation that’s taking place again in our country.
We are a year removed from when a mob fueled by the lie of a stolen election stormed our nation’s Capitol. And we have people denying it happened just as some denied slavery took place years ago.
So at 67 years old, I’ve lived to see lots of change, but at the same time, very little in the hearts and minds of some people. People who want to take our country back to what? A world where minorities, women and gay people have no constitutional rights? Where many of our churches follow the lead of a deceitful former president? Where gun violence is the preferred form of justice as it was in the Old West?
We have come a long way from our troubled past but will return to it if we deny its practices and existence.
It will take more than holding hands and singing “Kumbaya” if we’re to get things right. We will only overcome if we fight together and band together for a common dream and mission to save us and our country.
We fear the viral pandemic, but the divisiveness and hatred in our hearts is a much larger and more destructive disease.
We can honor King and his dream one day of the year and go on about our usual uncaring ways, or we can make it a way of life.
Until we do that, MLK Day celebrations and observances are just false posturing. What’s to celebrate?
