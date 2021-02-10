The last time I saw Pete Mason (not his real name), he was a skinny Neely Elementary School kid who loved to draw cartoons.

When I was asked by a school counselor at the school if I would mentor Pete, drawing cartoons is how we connected. I too, around his age, was interested in superhero comics and drawing them. We hit it off.

For several years I was a volunteer/mentor/basketball coach at Neely. I chose the school because many of the kids who went there came from hard circumstances and rough times. Some of their stories would break your heart and spur your conscience as it did mine. I wanted to help just like my uncles, coaches and neighborhood men helped me as a kid raised by a single parent.

No one gave Pete much of a chance at having a life, including some teachers and other adults. His boyish energy and mischievous spirit were maybe too much for some to handle.

Pete’s home life didn’t give him much of a chance either. His father committed suicide, and his mother was a serious drug addict. Not much of a formula for success. But Pete was determined to beat the odds.

When I saw him at the gym last Saturday, he was a grown man. He also is a devoted family man and a determined champion bodybuilder who wants to be a mentor to kids himself.

He told me his oldest daughter liked to draw just like he did. He also told me he still had the comic book we made together at Neely and the “Dragon Ball Z” VHS tape I gave him then.

Pete thanked me for being his mentor and being an inspiration for him.

There’s not many feelings better than having a kid you mentored and coached turn out well. It was snowy and cold last Saturday, but after seeing Pete it felt like the sun had come out and warmed up everything and everyone.

Never throw a kid away or tell him he doesn’t have a chance. Some determined one like Pete will prove you wrong.

That’s why it’s so important we take care of all our kids and they are all our responsibility in a sense. It doesn’t matter if they are in your family or not or of another race.

Pete was a white kid and we connected with a love of comics. Find common ground.

If you’re an uncle, older cousin or respectful neighborhood man, it is your duty to look after the kids who need us. It doesn’t matter how broken you yourself may have been before. They need to see that you survived.

As a kid growing up around Messanie Street, many of the winos looked out for us kids and told us not to be like them. No matter how broken they were, they felt it their duty to look out for the kids around them.

That’s what will get us through these rough times, caring for our youth and each other.

And we do need each other.