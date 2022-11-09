Perhaps my favorite place to relax is my front porch. It’s my mental safe haven.
In the mornings, I sit there with a cup of hot coffee and a newspaper. During the evenings, I’ll have a book, a beer and jazz music playing on my boom box.
When school is in session, I let the sound of the children playing on the playground across the street provide my soundtrack like my meditation tape. Childhood laughter is a powerful tonic in a world becoming increasingly more complicated and dangerous.
I envy the youth knowing what I do now as a senior adult. However, I don’t envy the childhood of today.
Children today have less free, unstructured, unsupervised time than we did in the past. Kids are busier, their days filled with school, supervised sports and other activities. Everyone must receive a trophy regardless of effort.
The world also is more dangerous for kids today. The boogeyman in our childhood was confined to under our beds and only appeared as a form of parental control.
“The boogeyman will get you if you don’t behave,” we were warned.
Today the boogeyman is real and he’s everywhere. He’s in our nightmares, our school shootings and on social media.
Not every place has a safe haven sign in their windows.
Our childhood freedom extended until the street lights came on. Before that, we could ride our bikes all over town and explore caves and tunnels in unsupervised areas. We played pickup baseball and football games with children from all over town.
I remember when some grown men used to patrol neighborhoods looking for kids to play baseball. That would not happen today. Such people today have more devious things than a fastball on their minds.
All this coupled with increased pressure to excel leads to more childhood anxiety. Technology, while helpful, also gives kids more freedom to venture into harmful places on social media.
The bully in our day was confined to the playground. Today, the bully is free to roam all over Facebook, TikTok and other avenues of social media. It’s a dangerous freedom where kids spend more time in front of a TV screen or on a cell phone than outside.
There are kids today who never play outside, never walk barefoot in the grass, never climb a tree or go on adventures in the woods. Our neighborhoods were our villages where everyone looked out for everyone else’s children.
The freedom we had to roam and explore helped mold us into the adults we are today.
We faced up to and fought the playground bully. Better to learn how to fight there than as an adult with family when an intruder breaks into our homes.
Yes, I enjoy the playground laughter. It’s refreshing that despite it all kids can still laugh and have some semblance of a childhood today.
Playground play and laughter are my youthful tonic and my antidepressant. It’s sublime music in an increasingly noisy and troubled world.
