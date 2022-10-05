Every married couple knows the heady, intoxicating feeling of the wedding and honeymoon doesn’t last forever.
We strive to maintain our marriage through the ups and downs of a life of house payments, gas bills and childrearing. Weathering these changes is where real marriage sets in. For better or worse, the vows recommend.
There’s a book on this. It’s called “Foreverland: The Divine Tedium of Marriage.” I learned about the book from an excerpt in Esquire magazine.
The author, Heather Havrilesky, is an advice columnist for the New Yorker and Atlantic magazines.
Havrilesky is also the author of three other humorously observant books entitled “What If This Were Enough,” “How To Be A Person in the World” and “Disaster Prepardness.” She also writes the “Ask Molly” newsletter.
In “Foreverland,” Havirlesky illustrates the delights, aggravations and sublime calamities in her own 15 years of marriage, reads the introduction.
If falling in love is the peak of human experience, then marriage is the slow descent down the mountain on a trail built from conflict, compromise and nagging doubts.
Havrilesky traces a path from daydreaming about forever for the first time to understanding what a tedious, glorious drag forever can be.
“Forever doesn’t exist. You either die or your marriage does. There is no forever,” Havrilesky wrote.
You can relate to the experiences of childbirth and childrearing and trying to maintain a household with another person. The path is not always clear and rosy. There will be times when you’re not sure if you married the right person or not.
Are they still attractive to you? Are they sharing their part in the keeping of the house? Do they drink too much? How good a parent are they?”
Those and other doubts are explored in the book. Many or some of these travails in marriage are something married people can recognize in their conjoined existence with another person.
Every marriage goes through seasons of happiness and doubt, hoping it all stays together.
“Getting what you want necessitates believing that you deserve it,” Havrileksy wrote. “You have to choose to believe that. Getting means having. Having means holding. Holding means forgiving over and over again.”
That is all part of the divine tedium of our marriages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.