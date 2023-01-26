This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. On Jan. 27 each year the world remembers the tragic events during World War II when Nazi Germany killed millions of Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, gypsies, Soviet POWs, disabled people and Polish and Serbian citizens.

Six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. Most died in concentration camps. While many died in the gas chambers, others were killed by disease and starvation in these camps.

