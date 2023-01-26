Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. On Jan. 27 each year the world remembers the tragic events during World War II when Nazi Germany killed millions of Jews, Jehovah’s Witnesses, homosexuals, gypsies, Soviet POWs, disabled people and Polish and Serbian citizens.
Six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. Most died in concentration camps. While many died in the gas chambers, others were killed by disease and starvation in these camps.
Other groups of people were forced to live in ghettos where they died of sickness and starvation. More victims were rounded up and shot.
It was a horrible chapter in world history with the effects still being felt today through anti-Semitism and denial by some that the Holocaust ever happened.
I once went to church with a man who saw the horrors of the death camps up close.
Bill Perks was an infantryman during WWII who helped free some of the concentration camp prisoners. Bill, a normally quiet and reserved man who showed little emotion, wept as he told me what he saw in those camps while we drank iced tea on his front porch one summer day some years back.
There was a small museum I visited in Kansas City several years ago dedicated to the Holocaust. There were photos and other artifacts from that horrific time.
It’s shameful that some people deny such an atrocity ever happened. That is why we must remember so we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. And it’s possible with racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred on the rise in our country.
The United Nations hosts a Holocaust memorial ceremony every year. It’s up to us as citizens and Americans to make sure our children learn about this horrible time and stand up to those who deny it.
We owe it to humanity. We owe it to our brothers and sisters and our country.
Share this day on social media with #HolocaustRemembranceDay or #NeverForget.
