You see them on corners at busy intersections holding up crudely cut pieces of ragged cardboard with cries of need printed on them in black marker.

You see them mob-strong waiting in line at the Open Door Food Kitchen for probably their only good meal that day.

The Social Welfare Board waiting room is packed daily with people who need but can’t afford medical care.

The homeless and the poor are part of our city makeup too, just like in other cities large and small. Their needs are all the same.

According to U.S. News and World Report, homelessness increased by 0.3% between 2017 and 2018, but has been on a downward trend for the past decade.

In 2018, about 553,000 people were homeless for at least one night, according to the National Alliance To End Homelessness. Between 2007 and 2012, an average of 630,000 people experienced homelessness per year.

Locally, 94 people were considered homeless, said Randy Sharp, a representative for Continuum of Care, according to the most recent annual point-in-time homeless count.

The last point-in-time count was done in late January this year, and of the 94 who were counted as homeless, only 32 were considered truly homeless, meaning they had no place to stay, not in shelters or on the couches of family and friends.

“Because of COVID this year we weren’t able to get out in groups and look for people,” Sharp said.

Homelessness is described as someone who lacks a fixed, adequate nighttime residence.

Someone who is at imminent risk of homelessness is considered unaccompanied youth under age 25 or families with children who haven’t had permanent housing during the past 60 days and moved twice during that period.

Many people believe that since we have a number of social services agencies here in the city there should be no poor or people without homes. But some people are homeless due to drug and alcohol addictions and mental-health issues. Some just want their freedom and can’t or won’t adhere to restrictions or rules.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, homelessness has been exacerbated by the nation’s lack of affordable housing. A worker earning minimum wage in the United States would have to work nearly 127 hours per week to afford even a modest two-bedroom rental home.

It’s easy for some people to think people are poor or homeless by their own fault, but it can happen to any of us after a death, loss of income or some other tragedy.

Some people might even think those standing in line for a free meal or health care are scamming the system. That may be true in some cases, but you can’t tell who is a scammer or who isn’t using the system so that’s why you serve everyone in need.

We all are charged with caring for the least of us.