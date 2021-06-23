Someone on Facebook or in the “It’s Your Call” column lamented the fact that Critical Race Theory is being taught in schools.
Their concern was a fear it would make white kids feel guilty and ashamed.
Never mind the fact that history, as it stands, can make minorities feel inferior.
Subjects like slavery involving Blacks and the Trail of Tears, which cruelly pushed Native Americans off their land, are painful for people of color.
White kids have no reason to feel guilty. They didn’t enslave people or push indigenous people off their land and onto reservations. What Critical Race Theory can do is educate these children so we don’t make the same mistakes again. If we don’t learn from our past we’re doomed to repeat it we are told.
With new voting restrictions, police brutality and political lies today, it seems like we are headed backward.
Critical Race Theory is a legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings. It is a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of color. Theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist as they function to create and maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially Black Americans, according to the Britannica website.
The whole history of how we got to this point needs to be taught and not just during Black History Month. The accomplishments and struggles of Blacks and other minorities need to be shared to strengthen pride and resilience in those groups.
Before you tell someone to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps, look at the advantages that gave you a head start. For years minorities could not own land, vote or get employment. Affirmative Action tried to correct all that but instead built up resentment in whites. Never mind they had an advantage for 400 years.
If we believe in liberty and justice for all, then we have to practice that belief.
Criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and saying All Lives Matter ignores the fact that all lives don’t matter if one life or race doesn’t matter.
Yes, all lives should matter but for too long not all lives did matter. Jim Crow, lynching and unfair societal practices saw to that.
Did all lives matter when Blacks were being lynched, refused service and other unequal rights?
If all lives matter then we all have to make it so. Invented history does not make the truth. Some chapters are missing.
