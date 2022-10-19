Fifty years is a long time any way you look at it. When you say half a century, 50 years seems even longer.
Celebrating anything after half a century, whether it be a marriage, a job or a high school reunion, is quite an accomplishment even if the years seem to pass by faster as you get older.
I attended my 50-year high school reunion last weekend. In some ways, the journey seems like a long and winding road for me and many of my classmates. It’s quite a strange and magical trip as well.
In 50 years, we’re still remembered as we were as high school seniors even if we’re grayer and fatter.
If you were a jock, you’ll always be remembered as a jock even if walking from your recliner to the fridge seems like a marathon run today. If you were a brainy kid, you’ll always be remembered as a brainiac even if you can’t remember where you left your keys or why you walked into a certain room.
The pretty girls become pretty women and other girls in high school become better looking as they’ve aged and matured like a fine whiskey.
That’s the beauty of high school reunions. You never age there. Your classmates remember you as you were 50 years ago and you begin to feel younger seeing your classmates again.
Only a jerk will make comments about another classmate’s weight gain, wrinkles, gray hair, loss of hair or some age-related disability.
Consider the years kind if you still have your health and that picture of Dorian Gray well into your 60s.
At our reunion, pictures of each of us as we looked in high school and today were shown on a large video screen. Photos of deceased classmates were sprinkled in alphabetically with the rest.
There were plenty of oohs and ahhs and ‘He was a good guy’ or ‘She was a nice girl’ comments from the gathering that provided the soundtrack for the picture show.
Death and 50 years past make everyone golden, almost saintly.
There are no high school cliques at a reunion. We’re all members of a grateful fraternity to be here at the 50-year finish line. Everyone deserves this trophy.
Be who you are. If you’ve stumbled on the road somewhere along your 50-year journey, no one cares. Embrace who you are, your classmates remember you as the great kid you were in high school. By the same token, let go of your high school insecurities. You did well enough somewhere to be here 50 years later.
Seniors at your high school today seem older than you did at that age. Your parents at that age seemed much older in those grainy black-and-white yearbook photos.
As I walked to my car on the chilly October night after leaving the reunion, I felt a good warmth from the experience thanks to the camaraderie of my classmates.
Thank you to all my classmates for adding years to my life in a single night, for accepting me as that goofy high school kid again.
