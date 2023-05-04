Wednesday morning was part of a healing process for me. I had coffee with an old friend, Robert Crouch, and my cousin Artie King. We all had lost our mothers, mine most recently, but we did not wallow in our grief.
We talked about growing up in St. Joseph and the lessons we learned from our parents and other elders in the neighborhood.
Grief was never mentioned. But grief shows up on its own time and often unexpectedly. A song, a smell or a daydream brings back memories of my mother without warning. We must let it take its course.
Over coffee we talked of our mothers, not knowing we were dealing with their loss at the same time through our memories.
We talked of the community and neighborhood we grew up in and how different it seems now when we drive through for nostalgic purposes.
It’s mostly vacant lots now interspersed with a few houses — some good, some dilapidated. Our memories bring it back alive again with stores on almost every corner, rich, poor, Black and white living together, playing together, eating together. Everyone looking out for everyone.
We never mentioned our grief, only our memories.
The loss is still too unimaginable not only for us but others as well.
In a Time magazine essay, author Rebecca Soffer wrote: “The truth is, it’s not that we can’t imagine the experience. It’s that we don’t want to. In saying that the deep loss someone is feeling is too unbearable to picture, what we’re really doing is drawing a line, not mine, not ours, only yours. Perhaps we think we might prevent this pain, this chaos, this fear and uncertainty from reaching our own lives.”
We relieved some of our grief unknowingly through shared memories and how everything is connected. Our memories connected us to each other and others. It was therapy without knowing it.
In the play “Hamilton,” there is a song about grief called “It’s Quiet Uptown.” It’s a song about Alexander and his wife Eliza and the “unimaginable’ death of their child.
It goes: “There are moments that the words don’t reach. There’s a grace too powerful to name. We push away what we can never understand. We push away the unimaginable.”
My coffee mates and I spoke of the recent deaths of people we knew: Larry “Gator” Rivers and Billie Jean Gray and how both touched our lives in their way.
I remember “Gator” as a skinny kid in the Horace Mann gymnasium telling us how he was going to play for the Harlem Globetrotters one day.
His ball-handling skills left little doubt, and sure enough, he became a Globetrotter and then came back to the community to help youth in return.
Billie Jean Gray was the mother of one of our friends, a charming and gracious woman with a wealth of knowledge and spirit.
We deal with our grief through our good memories, not only of the people but our neighborhoods and the times we lived in.
Thanks for reminding me, Robert and Artie, and thanks for the coffee.
