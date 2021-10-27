In three days, there will be zombies, vampires, werewolves, princesses, witches, ghosts, superheroes and video-game legends roaming our streets, invading our mall and haunting church parking lots.
These creatures are not in search of brains or souls but instead, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers bars and other highly regarded Halloween treats.
They’re all taking part not in Satanic rituals but in an ages-old Celtic celebration where it was believed the boundaries between the living and the dead no longer exist.
In ancient times, the celebration was called Samhain. Today we call it Halloween.
Halloween might be my favorite holiday. It comes in the coolness of the fall, and much of my family lore is steeped in the supernatural and superstition. My great-grandmother used to hold seances.
On hot summer evenings, our family would gather on our front porch and tell supposedly true ghost stories. Tales of huge black dogs with red eyes crawling out of ditches, pots and pans rattling in empty kitchens, rocking chairs moving by themselves and ghostly visits by long-dead friends and relatives.
I’ve seen some unexplainable things myself. Once when I was about 13 years old, I was walking past an old, abandoned house on my way to collect papers for my route. When I looked over at the house, I saw an old woman aglow peering around the doorway. Of course, I ran.
An aunt who lived in the neighborhood described the woman who used to live there but who had long been deceased.
Another time around the same age, a couple of friends and I were walking past a classmate’s house. We saw what looked like him run in front of us, wave and just disappear. A day later we asked the classmate about it, and he said it wasn’t him.
Every year at this time when I worked at the newspaper, I would visit reportedly haunted houses and write about home cleansings of evil ghostly spirits.
I heard tales of ghostly children in dark hallways, shadowy visions of people roaming around in early 20th-century clothing and other unexplainable things. I visited reportedly haunted houses in St. Joseph and small surrounding towns. Every visit left me with an uneasy and dreadful feeling.
Some of our scary things like zombies are based on fact. In Haitian Vodou culture, certain potions would be used to induce death-like paralysis and later the person would be revived.
These days on Halloween, I decorate my porch with spooky things and ride around looking at otherworldly decorations. I enjoy trick-or-treating with my grandson and passing out candy to wandering little ghosts and monsters.
Too many people try to attach Satanism to Halloween when it’s a time to have good, scary fun, watch horror movies, eat popcorn balls and caramel apples, and attend parties. Last year because of COVID-19 we could do none of this, so this year, enjoy the holiday. I sure do.
