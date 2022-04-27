Everywhere I look I see Abe Lincoln, Charles Darwin or ZZ Top. Men with beards of varying lengths are everywhere. Sure there are still plenty of clean-shaven men around but it seems the beard is taking over the tonsorial world.
Throughout history and culture, there have been beards and discussions on beards.
A study in behavioral ecology on the Time website showed photos of bearded and shaved men to 200 women to determine how they were perceived. The women in the study found the clean-shaven men more attractive.
The researchers then showed the photos to a group of men. The men said the men with beards looked older and angrier.
The study also showed, however, that both men and women thought the beard gave the men a sense of gravitas.
The men also said the beard gave those in the photos a sense of higher social status.
So the study concluded men who wanted respect from other men should grow a beard. If you want to attract women, shave it off. Light stubble is more attractive to women than the full mountain man look.
Victorian author Thomas S. Gowing claimed the absence of a beard was a sign of physical and moral weakness. Letting it grow reverenced the Creator’s laws as above the dictates of man.
I’ve been able to grow a full beard since my sophomore year in high school at age 15. Through the years I’ve had a full beard, a goatee and today I wear a gray stubble.
When first grew a beard I had an agenda: Don’t shave it off until the Vietnam War ends. That lasted until track season because in high school you could not play sports with facial hair. The coaches even denied a football player his letter because he wouldn’t shave or cut his long hair.
I always thought that was a silly rule. What’s hair got to do with anything?
The only time I’ve ever been clean-shaven was as a kid and a time when I worked at a bakery. I felt naked so I grew it back and wore a hairnet over my beard.
I’m not sure if the gray stubble I wear today makes me look like a college professor or the old winos I once knew as a kid.
But who cares? Wear your facial hair the way you want.
