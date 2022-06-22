One fateful morning in 1987, Nathan D. Faris, a 12-year-old DeKalb, Missouri, seventh-grader, had enough of the teasing from classmates.
Tired of being teased and called “Chubby” by his classmates, Faris pulled a gun from a bag and fatally wounded a classmate before killing himself.
Jessica Lux, a classmate, sat one desk away from where the shooting occurred, according to an Associated Press story at the time.
“Nobody really had anything against him. He was just someone to pick on,” Lux said in the article.
Billy Couch, another seventh-grader at the school, said everybody had always teased Faris.
“He was overweight and they called him ‘Chubby,’” Couch said.
Faris had warned classmates a week before that he would be carrying a gun to school to put an end to the ridicule.
“He said they wouldn’t be picking on him anymore,” Lux added.
The incident was one of the first school shootings in the nation. Since that time, seemingly hundreds of similar shootings have taken place not only in schools but in other public places like malls and clubs.
The story of Nathan Faris should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone considering bullying a classmate or another person.
With social media so prevalent today, bullying becomes even more dangerous. Where before only a few people knew of a single bullying incident, with social media the bullying effect spreads, opening the door for more ridicule and danger.
Whenever these incidents take place, the dual subjects of lax gun control and mental illness are presented as causes for these tragedies. However, mentally ill people are more often the victims of violence rather than the perpetrators.
A bullied kid is not necessarily mentally ill but instead may not be mature enough to handle the problem of bullying. Parents who have firearms in the house should take extra care to keep them safely locked up and put out of reach of any children.
Back in the day, bullies were handled with after-school fistfights on the playground. The burgeoning gun culture has made fists seem like a weak option in any altercation.
I think while after-school fights are not allowed there still is a need for them. Obviously less fatal than gun fights.
NRA-fueled politicians scare the public into thinking the government is coming to take away everyone’s guns. While false, just think of what a monumental task that would be to police every home and bunker in the country and take away guns.
What we need are stricter gun laws and background checks. And please keep firearms away from your young people. A 12-year-old should not have access to an AK-47 or any other powerful weapon. Anyone who sells such a weapon to a youngster should be thrown under the jail.
I’m afraid to say if we keep making gun control and safety a political matter, mass shootings will continue to be the norm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.