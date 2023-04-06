One of the sorriest sights I’ve ever seen was a young man standing outside a grocery store with his wife and 6-month-old baby begging customers for money to buy milk. He said it was for milk but could have been a ploy for something else. Either way, it was a sickening sight.
The baby was cute and crying so I gave the man a few dollars as did others, but I questioned my decision later.
I thought of this incident after reading an article about Republican Sen. Josh Hawley lamenting the state of masculinity and men today.
“American men are working less, getting married in fewer numbers ... they are suffering more anxiety and depression, they are engaging in more substance abuse,” Hawley said. “Many men in this country are in crisis, and their ranks are swelling.”
Now while I don’t agree with Hawley politically, I understand his concern if it’s well-meaning, sincere and not motivated by votes. Boys are indeed falling behind in school, the number of men participating in the workforce has dropped by 21 percent since 1950 and deaths by suicides and addictions have increased in recent years.
Daniel Cassino, a political science professor at Farleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, sees it as more of an economic issue than a cultural one.
“So when we analyze the data on boys falling behind it is almost entirely boys falling behind their sisters in poor families and not wealthy families,” Cassino said in the article. “It is primarily a crisis of poor men and especially men of color.”
The loss of manufacturing jobs is the culprit most often blamed for the lack of supportive men.
Hawley blames China’s admission into the World Trade Organization in 2001, which allowed that country to take away most of those jobs.
Yet in the 19th century, as mentioned in the article, as the economy transitioned from rural to urban labor, the worry was boys were becoming weak because women played a larger role in their upbringing.
Michael Kimmel, a sociologist who founded the academic journal Men and Masculinities, said speeches telling men to “man up” may be sending the wrong message. He said the best way to support men is to emphasize the need for one good male friend who can offer support and validation.
“So the last thing we need is Josh Hawley saying buck up stand up straight or stop whining,” he said. “Exactly what we need is to say ‘I’m hurting and I need support.’”
I would add that we need to stop expecting boys to behave like girls. Boys are not going to sit still very long with their hands folded in their laps. Boys tussle, jostle and wrestle with each other and that often gets them sent to the office for punishment.
We don’t want boys to fight until we need them to as men. A man doesn’t want to learn how to fight when an intruder breaks into his home and threatens his family. He learns how to fight as a boy on the playground and after school. I’m not condoning violence, but that is how a boy learns he can defend himself if the time comes.
