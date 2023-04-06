This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


One of the sorriest sights I’ve ever seen was a young man standing outside a grocery store with his wife and 6-month-old baby begging customers for money to buy milk. He said it was for milk but could have been a ploy for something else. Either way, it was a sickening sight.

The baby was cute and crying so I gave the man a few dollars as did others, but I questioned my decision later.

