It’s hell getting old but it’s better than the cold alternative of six feet under.
When it gets colder outside and my aches and pains become more frequent I’m reminded I’m not a spring chicken anymore — if I ever even was.
Getting old is a shared experience among contemporaries. We all age differently but most of the aging stuff remains the same for us all: weakened muscles, poor eyesight, digestive problems, arthritis, failing cognitive response and joint pain.
When I got together with some of my similar-aged male friends for a beer in our youth, the conversations centered around women, cars and sports. Today in our 60s, the talk is about ailments, illnesses and who died. We read the obituaries like it’s the sports page. We keep score of who died too young or who we didn’t think would last this long. Victory means we did not see our name printed there yet.
Yet it scares us. We know the last days are coming so we eat better, exercise more and work crossword puzzles trying to hold onto every earthly foundation we can to keep the specter of death far away from us.
We want to live to be 100, but not if we can’t enjoy it. A doctor once told a friend of mine to be glad if his physical condition deteriorates before his mental state. Sadly it’s not a choice.
When we’re young, we never think of ourselves as getting older. We think we’ll always be the fit, handsome person we are in our 20s. We get a huge shock when we look in the mirror and see gray where it didn’t use to be, fat in weird places, bad teeth and eyesight.
The old folks in days past used to say when you first reach old age, illnesses and infirmities come as harsh shocks. Once you settle into old age and admit you’re old, you accept the aches and pains as part of living. Pill popping and doctor visits are your active lifestyle now.
It’s funny how 60-year-old folks in years past looked their age. They dressed like old people and acted as such. Today most 60-year-olds dress and act younger due to better medicine and younger clothing choices. They say 60 is the new 40, or something like that.
I never saw my dad in sweats and tennis shoes. He always wore coveralls and work boots unlike me at his age now.
Mom is different. She likes her clothes and jewelry and tries to remain fashionable in her 80s.
Time seems to go by faster as you age. Experts say it’s because the rate of new experiences lessens as we age and everything seems new when we’re young.
We look forward to age-related milestones when we’re younger like sweet 16, legal 18 and drinking age 21. As we get older, there are fewer age-related milestones to anticipate. Medicare and Social Security are not welcome milestones.
But old age is not all doom and gloom. There are grandchildren, retirement, freedom to travel and no longer having to punch a time clock. You’re off the clock now and time is yours to make of it as you wish.
Many of us come too late to realize that living to old age is a blessing. Just hope we have the health to enjoy it. Be thankful.
