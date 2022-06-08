At a young age, I fell in love with jazz. I owe the affection for that music to my uncle, Phil King.
He was a jazz pianist and former disc jockey in West Virginia who fronted his band, the Phil King Dynatones, here in the 50s and 60s.
I remember seeing him and his bandmates sitting at his kitchen table writing and discussing music. I remember the metronome he kept high on a shelf in his bedroom closet.
Wes Montgomery’s “A Day in the Life” was probably the first jazz song that stuck with me. It was a jazz rendition of the Beatles tune by the same name. It showcased Montgomery’s sweet lyrical sound.
Through the years I came to love jazz even more as I would buy as many jazz albums as I could afford. I still buy jazz CDs. I even once had a jazz blog for the St. Joseph News-Press and wrote reviews for Kansas City independent publications like Pitch Weekly. Writing jazz reviews for new releases was a plum assignment. Every week record companies would send me new releases to review. A big part of my home jazz library comes from these submissions.
Some 20 years ago, I wanted to share my love of jazz with the community. I got tired of every festival in town being country and rock acts. So a former News-Press editor, Mark Sheehan, and I wrote a couple of columns asking for people who were interested in jazz to help bring the music to St. Joseph. More than 30 or so like-minded people met with us and the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Heritage Society was born.
Our mission was — and still is — to introduce people to the different types of jazz and to keep our festivals free.
In the past, we had two festivals — a jazz festival in the early summer and a blues festival in the fall. A couple of years ago, we combined them into one two-day event called Hawkfest.
This year Hawkfest will be held Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, at Coleman Hawkins Park Downtown.
Kansas City’s famed jazz pianist Max Groove and the group Blues 88 will play Friday evening. Saturday begins with our local youth jazz artists and jazz and blues by Johnny Burgin and the Charles Williams Quartet with Nylia Webster.
Hope to see you all there this weekend. Drop by and say hello if you see me.
