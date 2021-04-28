Driving past Bartlett Park and Drake Field the other day, I saw young kids playing baseball.

Both were obviously organized affairs like most things are nowadays when it comes to kids and playing. However, it was a good sure sign of a post-pandemic spring, just as trees are budding and tulips and daffodils are blooming.

The belief being that kids need structure and guidance to have good, safe fun is a poor one. There are no random pick-up games on empty lots and everyone — winners and losers — gets a trophy is the modus operandi of kids’ sports today.

There are no unorganized pick-up baseball games on empty lots anymore. Kids need structure, the experts say.

We did fine back in the day with unorganized pick-up baseball games. Get a bunch of kids together on an empty lot and you have a game. That’s all that was needed.

Those were simpler times, things we wouldn’t dare do today.

At the beginning of summer, I remember when grown men in station wagons and pickup trucks full of baseball gear would scour the neighborhoods looking for kids to play baseball against random teams. There were no incidents. But if men roamed neighborhoods today looking for kids, everyone and everything would be on high alert.

The belief today is that fewer kids play baseball because of money. You need money to buy a bat, ball and glove compared to just a basketball or football. Those roaming men provided those things simply because they loved baseball and they wanted kids to love the game, too.

All change isn’t for the good. Now there are efforts to speed up the game of baseball. It’s too slow to be popular nowadays in a sped-up world they say.

But that’s the very reason baseball should stay the same speed it has been for several years. Play nine innings no matter how long it takes.

Baseball is made for relaxation, a getaway from the rest of the sped-up world. We need to slow down, breathe and take in a leisurely baseball game. It helps defeat our stress and anxiety.

There’s concern that there aren’t enough Blacks in baseball, which is also blamed for its waning popularity, many say.

According to the Society of Baseball Research, the number of Black players in the major leagues has fallen every year since 1981. In 2016, the number fell to 6.7%, the lowest since 1957.

What about the Black players for Latin countries playing baseball? They don’t count in the equation?

Baseball is not about race. It’s the sport that most boys fall in love with and most people still play at picnics and other family gatherings.

It’s a poetic game and as American as the flag and apple pie. Baseball was created as a stress-free relaxation. Leave it that way. Enjoy, and go Royals and Mustangs!