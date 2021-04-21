Two days after the Derek Chauvin conviction for the death of George Floyd, I still don’t feel joy or much like celebrating.

Chauvin, if you recall, is the white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of Floyd, a Black man, for nine minutes before Floyd died.

A jury found Chauvin guilty and convicted him of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Tuesday. Chauvin could face up to 75 years in prison after sentencing in a couple of weeks.

People across the nation rejoiced at the verdict. Justice was served, finally.

For years people of color have been on the wrong side of justice in these types of cases.

Ask Rodney King. There could be a video of you getting brutally beaten by police and the courts let them off.

Ask Trayvon Martin, a Florida teen shot and killed by an overzealous security officer who thought the young Black man was in the neighborhood with bad intent when, in fact, he lived there.

Ask Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old who was lynched in Mississippi for supposedly whistling at a white woman. The lynchers were set free.

How can I celebrate when there is this sort of history?

If this were a football game, we’d be losing. One righteous victory against countless injustices.

But it isn’t a game. This is a matter of life and death in many cases.

How can I celebrate something that we should be able to take for granted according to the Constitution? We should all expect justice, take it for granted. But for years Blacks and other people of color were denied that basic right.

Those same people even were vilified and beaten for merely pointing out that injustice.

Colin Kaepernick lost his job. A few years ago, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback knelt during a game in recognition of police brutality and other racial injustices and was subsequently vilified as unpatriotic and blackballed from football.

You think maybe now he was on to something, bringing attention to racial injustices underneath a waving flag? Poetic justice?

I remember a somewhat similar case several years ago involving former NFL star O.J. Simpson and the murder of his wife. Many people felt Simpson was guilty, and when he got off on the murder charge people were outraged.

Many Black people cheered because in their minds white people got to see what injustice felt like. Never mind that O.J. ran away from the Black label faster than he ever ran on a football field.

We celebrated him getting away with murder on those grounds?

Another wrong doesn’t make up for years of other wrongs.

We have to make wrongs right now, not tit for tat revenge.

When we see the Chauvin conviction as justice as usual instead of a cause for a parade, that is when I’ll celebrate.

I don’t celebrate what should be normal to expect. I don’t celebrate the clerk for giving me back proper change. I expect it as I expect justice.