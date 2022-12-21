A recent Gallup poll claimed 42% of Americans said they would enjoy the holiday more without the exchange of gifts.
So what is the Christmas spirit besides gift-giving? If it’s about the birth of Christ, then shouldn’t it be more kindness toward one another?
I don’t see the Christmas spirit in a shopping frenzy with people fighting over the latest gadgets. I see it in my grandchildren’s eyes. I saw it in my mother as early as last September while she worried about what gifts to buy for everyone and what she needed to fix for Christmas dinner.
Mom is in an assisted-living facility now and hasn’t had to cook Christmas dinner for years since dad passed, but the spirit never left her. She still dresses up as Santa and hangs decorations as she’s done for years.
In my career with the newspaper, I’d see it in the many stories of need I covered and wrote about. I saw it in the eyes of families and children whose Christmas depended on the benevolence and kindness of others.
I remember one snowy winter morning walking into a Downtown office where they were playing “Christmas Time is Here,” the classic Vince Guaraldi “Peanuts” special song. That was all it took to ignite my spirit that year. The Christmas lights seemed brighter and the cheer seemed more sincere after that.
Today I ride around town with the tune playing on my car stereo and look at all the decorations on Ashland Avenue, Lovers Lane and other neighborhoods. I ride through Downtown and see how it’s changed from my childhood holidays.
My grandmother and mother worked at Katz drugstore when I was a kid so I was Downtown a lot. My Christmas gifts had spent time on layaway there since Thanksgiving.
The toys I wanted then seem prehistoric by today’s childhood Christmas wishes. Baseball bats, balls, bikes and BB guns mean little to kids today who dream of cell phones, Playstations and Xbox game systems under the tree.
Downtown looks much different today but still very much alive. Gone are the big-box stores like Montgomery Ward, Kresge’s and JCPenney. They’ve been replaced by locally owned stores with names like Lucky Tiger and Manic Snail. The spirit is still on the Downtown streets, and the wishes of the needy are alive there too. The needs of the homeless mixed in with the holiday cheer give a whole other meaning to the spirit of giving.
Here’s hoping everyone has a Merry Christmas and the beginning of a good new year.
