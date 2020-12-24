Krug and Hyde parks are ablaze with bright, colorful Christmas spirit. The intersection of Belt and Frederick has its huge Christmas bulb display up and going.

Stores put out Christmas displays and sales even before Halloween.

All around town, houses are decorated with lights and have blow-up Santas and Disney characters in their front yards.

Yet it’s beginning to not feel a lot like Christmas.

It’s not the Grinch who stole Christmas this year, everyone knows it’s the pandemic that’s stealing Christmas. It stole our summer, our Halloween and our Thanksgiving, too.

Christmas is mostly about family, but with social-distancing measures we can’t get together with family and friends.

Stores are not as full as usual this time of year, but at least there’s no fighting over toys in the aisles. Everyone is ordering Christmas gifts online and thieves are having a holiday stealing the deliveries off our front porches.

We may not fight over toys this year but we still fight over if it’s OK to say Merry Christmas and if it’s respectful to write Xmas instead of Christmas.

I still say Merry Christmas and no one has ever told me it offended them. They usually wish me one back.

The term Xmas is not disrespectful either, not as disrespectful as the seasonal rudeness and hate is this time of year.

Actually, Xmas has been around longer than Christmas. It was first used in the 1500s. X stands for the word Christ in the Greek language where X represents the Greek letter Chi, the initial letter in the word Christos or Christ.

If it’s the abbreviation Xmas instead of Christmas that’s offensive, know that Christmas is an abbreviation as well. It’s short for Christ’s mass.

Hope this settles one seasonal argument.

Like the Grinch, we come to the realization that Christmas isn’t gifts lights and decorations. It’s much more.

It’s the birthday of our savior, and the Christmas spirit is in honoring His birth and spirit.

We can honor Him by being Christ-like ourselves and being kind and caring towards one another, especially the destitute and homeless among us.

That’s where you’ll find the Christmas spirit.

Merry Christmas everyone.