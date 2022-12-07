Pull up a comfy chair, grab a warm holiday drink, relax and browse through the annual Alonzo Weston Catalog of Entirely Fictitious St. Joseph Toys.
Sorry, we don’t give out Shop St. Joseph tickets but in our catalog, you’ll find endless bargains and priceless gifts made exclusively by our very own newsmaking elves.
However, you can pick from local or national newsmaking gifts. These toys are so cheap you can’t afford not to buy local.
Since everything comes with a disclaimer nowadays, we need one too. The operative word here is fictional. These, like all toys, are designed for fun and hours of entertainment. If you don’t have a sense of humor, we recommend you not shop in the catalog.
So relax, pull up a sense of humor and get ready to thumb through the annual Alonzo Weston Catalog of Entirely Fictitious St. Joseph Toys.
Let’s dive in…
1. RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT RV PARK FORTNITE: Fight off riverfront zombies, critics and rumbling trains as you try to build your riverfront development RV park empire.
2. DONALD TRUMP TALKING DOLL: Pull the string on this orange-haired doll similar in appearance to “Chucky” and hear it say things like “I did not start the riot,” “There’s good people on both sides,” The election is fake” and 20 other chillingly asinine remarks. Comes with a weather-faded Trump flag and bumper sticker.
3. LAKE CONTRARY FROGGER GAME: Players try to land on the randomly placed puddles that make up Lake Contrary while trying to avoid the vegetation and debris around it.
4. DONALD TRUMP WRITE YOUR OWN CONSTITUTION CHEMISTRY SET: Players try to create a toxic concoction to replace the old, outdated Constitution with one that suits their personal needs. Free Mar-A-Lago passes with purchase.
5. EAST HILLS SHOPPING CENTER GHOST TOWN RED DEAD REDEMPTION 3: Strap on your holster and western gear as you take on the challenges of fighting off store-closing zombies to save a dying town er … mall.
6. ST. JOE PANHANDLING MONOPOLY GAME: Players try to claim prime panhandling spots on the Belt Highway and Downtown streets before the other downtrodden opponents.
