The nation observed the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Monday so we all wouldn’t forget.
Everyone remembers where they were that day when Islamic terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against United States targets.
I worked as a news reporter then and I remember walking into the newsroom that morning and saw city editor Steve Booher with his eyes glued to one of the newsroom TV sets.
The first of the two planes hit the World Trade Center towers. We both at first thought it was an accident until moments later another plane struck. We both looked at each other and knew it was something more than an accident.
It was no accident that a third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane was downed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew fought back against the terrorists.
The whole nation was in shock, and for the next several weeks, the newsroom was busy with coverage and responses to the attacks.
I was assigned to go to the Kansas city airport and interview staff and passengers. I also covered a religious gathering of churches who came together in response to the attacks.
Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks including the 19 al-Qaida terrorists.
It was a terrible time with people responding in fear. Businesses closed. Parents refused to send their children to school. Everyone was on high alert pins and needles.
The administration of then President George W. Bush responded by declaring a war on terrorism. That included the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and an invasion of Afghanistan.
One result of the 9/11 attacks was the cohesion of the nation at that time. In that time of stress we banded together as a nation. There were no liberals conservatives, Republicans or Democrats. We were just all Americans. That was the beauty amid the tragedy. Now 23 years later, we’re fighting against one another. We’ve created our own political terrorists and an atmosphere of hate and intolerance.
Will it take another tragedy like 9/11 to unite us again or can we recapture that national spirit again on our own? We have to remember how we united and unite again because now we’re destroying ourselves from within.
We can be adults and agree to disagree calmly on political issues instead of rabidly attacking each other’s point of view.
This is not America. We’re in some netherworld that’s lost its soul.
To honor those who died during the attacks, we should bond together again like we did then. Stand by each other again. Be the God-fearing Americans we claim to be.
