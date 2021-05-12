The smell of money in the South Side will soon be no more. After 134 years in operation, the St. Joseph Stockyards will close down.

As soon as you cross the Sixth Street viaduct into the South Side, the scent of livestock distress, which smells like money for the St. Joseph economy, becomes stronger.

It smelled like money because for years it was the largest stockyards west of Chicago and many people made their living and fed their families by working there. The stockyards pretty much defined us. Everyone knows someone who worked there or had family members who did.

It’s interwoven in our city’s history and its DNA.

My dad retired from Seitz after years of packinghouse work. I never saw my dad eat a hot dog even though he worked on what he called “the weenie line” for many of those years. Maybe seeing how hot dogs and sausages were made killed his appetite for such things.

But those hot dogs and the stockyards allowed him to not only feed our family but buy four homes and several cars and trucks in his lifetime. The stockyards fed many St. Joseph families.

On Friday and Saturday nights, packinghouse and stockyard workers filled the bars and restaurants on Messanie Street and Missouri Avenue, spending their hard-earned wages.

I worked at Dugdale’s packinghouse for exactly one day shift. When the managers found out I was only 17 years old, they let me go. You had to be at least 18 to work there.

To me, it was a blessing. I was not cut out for packinghouse work. I’d seen the job break down too many men, leaving them crippled, with some missing limbs and fingers and ending up with bad backs.

But the packinghouse never broke my dad. It was cancer that did that years later.

I remember the last time I walked through the stockyards several years ago while on a story about a dedicated cattleman who worked there.

It was a hot day, as I remember, and the smell of money was rampant. The pained moos and squeals of livestock distress stuck with me for days afterward. I felt sorry for the animals but not enough to stop eating meat.

The stockyards area will reportedly soon become part of a local chemical company. A sign of progress for many but an end to part of our city’s character and makeup. Not a fair trade-off to me.

We grow and move on, yet we must never forget how the stockyards and packinghouses fed our families and built our city.

It’s still a big part of who we are.