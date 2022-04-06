As I walk through Downtown these days, I see new, hipper places that have replaced the businesses from my youth.
The large department store retailers with snack bars, toy and jewelry stores and the like have been replaced by unique dining options, entertainment venues and specialty shops.
I lament the disappearance of places like Lee’s Record Shop, House of Wheels and Toys, Federal Bakery and other former staples but welcome the new places like Boudreaux’s, Club Geek and other spots that make up the foundation of Downtown today.
It’s much better than it was some years back when we tried to put in a Downtown mall, which became a ghost town complete with sagebrush.
We won’t go back to the former, and I hope we don’t return to the latter scenario.
“I think Downtown has transformed. It’s never going back to what it was 40 years ago,” said Marci Bennett, executive director of St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau. “And it continues to transform.”
Downtowns already were heading into a multigenerational death spiral, wrote Robert Steutville in Public Square, a CNU Journal online.
“Nowhere was this reality more apparent than retail sales, which decanted to malls and big-box stores in the suburbs,” Steutville added.
During this time, downtowns lost up to 90% of their retail market share.
The population also declined, especially the middle class and wealthy, but the trend has reversed in the last 20 years. As downtowns and adjacent neighborhoods repopulate, their lack of retail represented a vacuum to be filled, hence the Downtown we have today.
While America as a whole is vastly over-retailed, downtowns are under-retailed, said Robert Gibbs, an urban planner and retail expert.
“Retailers have saturated the suburbs and the next underserved market is the inner cities,” he said.
E-commerce and the widespread closures of name-brand stores like Sears and Payless Shoes have benefitted downtown areas across the nation.
“Yes, there is a demand for and a return of retail downtown. It’s not a fad,” said Lee Sobelv, a commercial real estate expert and program specialist with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
As we see the decline of traditional malls, we see the growth of downtown businesses. We’ve come full circle, it seems.
As St. Joseph goes we all go, so both entities need our patronage.
Too many people believe we live in a Podunk town when St. Joe has many restaurants and entertainment venues to offer.
