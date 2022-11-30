We see poverty everywhere we look in our city. It’s on every corner with people holding up crude cardboard signs with pleas asking for help.
Bell ringers for the Salvation Army work steadily at grocery stores and other heavily trafficked areas asking for donations. Homeless encampments are seen all around the city. Social service agencies like the AFL-CIO Community Services have hallways crowded with people seeking help daily.
We’re in the season of giving. Now is the time to give.
Nichi Seckinger, AFL-CIO Community Services director, said so far 590 people have applied for assistance through the agency’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas program. There are another 125 people yet to be registered in the system. The deadline to turn in applications for assistance is Friday, so that number could be even higher.
Last year, AFL-CIO had 724 applicants requesting assistance. That number translated into 2,198 people who were served.
“What we do see is families struggling to get by. People trying to survive on $800 a month,” Seckinger said.
Seckinger pulled out three notebooks of assistance applications. The book for seniors and the disabled was the fullest.
There’s not enough assistance out there for everyone, Seckinger said. Services are meager all around.
For the critics of those folks standing on corners asking for assistance while standing next to help wanted signs, Seckinger brought up an interesting point.
“They may not have a GED or work experience or communication skills or transportation,” she said.
Seckinger told stories of applicants trying to raise children of their own and the children of family members displaced by fires or incarceration.
Nearly 12% of the country is living in poverty, up 2.4 percentage points since June and the biggest spike in 60 years, according to researchers from the University of Chicago and Notre Dame.
The U.S. poverty level is $26,200 a year for a family of four. A person living on $800 a month in assistance has just $9,600 a year in funds.
Imagine trying to pay rent and put food on the table at that rate.
Before we criticize people for holding up cardboard signs asking for help, we need to know their circumstances. People in need are not all lazy and shiftless, they are just in need. There’s no way to tell freeloaders from the needy so it’s best not to try. See them all as needy until you know their circumstances.
Who knows, we all could be there someday. I’ve interviewed people who had perfect lives before tragedy in some form or another struck and put them in poverty. It’s not a stretch.
For more information, to donate or to apply for holiday assistance, call the AFL-CIO offices at 816-364-1131 or visit their website at helpmenow.org.
