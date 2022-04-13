Most everyone today, except my mother and others like her, uses the internet for information and entertainment.
The internet controls us and controls our thinking. We no longer use our senses and wisdom to determine what we ingest mentally into our being, which in turn becomes our beliefs.
Dwindling are the days we sought information on our own terms, through libraries, word of mouth and experience. We let algorithms determine what we think and should read and seek. Everyone likes cute cat videos or should like them.
That’s sort of the gist of a new book by Justin E. H. Smith, a philosopher and science historian, entitled “The Internet Is Not What You Think It Is.”
In the book, Smith challenges our assumptions about what the internet is and what we’re doing when we’re on it. We live in a vast world of information and disinformation at our fingertips or keystrokes.
From an essay by author Julien Crockett in the Los Angeles Review of Books, Smith claims by understanding the circumstances in which many parts of the internet were conceived, we can take back control of our lives and shape it in a way more conducive to human flourishing.
Algorithms are neither good nor bad in themselves, Smith said.
Algorithms can be an effective way of solving problems so the crisis moment comes when they come to be applied to the resolution of problems, he said. “But the crisis really heats up when the algorithms’ structuring power bends back upon us ... and therefore to accept the dictates of algorithms in deciding what, for example, the next song we should listen to on Spotify is, accepting that it will be an algorithm that dictates this ...”
In other words, the internet can influence your thinking and what you should read based on patterns of use.
“I tried to show that much of our experience of the internet is a form of real experience that is mediated through an instrument but not made less real for that,” Smith said.
It all comes back to being careful what you ingest as truth. Just because it’s online doesn’t mean it’s more true than real experience and knowledge.
We still have to discern between lies and the truth.
