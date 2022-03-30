Walking out the door of the Mokaska Coffee Company, I saw a strange but familiar figure walking up Edmond Street.
You guessed it. It was Baghead Jheri, the Messanie Street Philosopher and he was walking toward me.
“Hey Bag, what’s up? Haven’t seen you in a while,” I said by way of greeting.
“Ain’t nothing going on but the rent and the ever-growing insanity of the nation,” Bag said.
“What do you mean?” I asked.
“For one, social media has made the stupid and unimportant important,” Bag said.
“Like what, for example?” I asked.
“For starters, take this Will Smith-Chris Rock thing at the Oscars. I don’t watch the Oscars but the incident is all over the internet and TV and for what?” Bag said. “That’s not news, that’s whack entertainment for the dumb masses.”
“What?” I asked incredulously.
“How is that important? Why didn’t he go off like that on the dudes she was messing with? And besides, it was an innocent joke. She did look like G.I. Jane. What’s wrong with that?”
“Some people applaud him for sticking up for his woman who has a medical condition, hence why she has no hair,” I said.
“How manly and brave would he be if Mike Tyson said it instead of a puny Chris Rock?” Bag said. “They’d still be scraping up pieces of him.”
“Enough about this nonsense, that’s not important. What about the stuff going on in the Ukraine?” I asked changing the subject.
“Got people saying Trump would handle it better,” Bag said. “I say they still out of they minds. Trump would probably be in bed with Putin.”
“What’s your thoughts on the local school board and city government races?” I asked.
“Ain’t nothing gonna change whoever wins,” Bag said. “But it’s ‘bout time the teachers get a raise.”
“That’s true,” I said.
“The board so busy throwing big money away for these shiny new superintendents who leave after a hot minute instead of taking care of the teachers and staff who make it all work.” Bag said.
“I agree,” I said.
“Tell you what, it probably be ‘nother 100 years before we get another new school built,” Bag said. “People see how they blow money.”
“OK Bag gotta go now. Nice to see you,” I said walking away.
“Oh, one mo’ thing. The gov’ment better stop sending folks all this free money for not working when everybody has a hiring sign out these days,” Bag said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.