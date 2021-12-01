National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day is observed on Dec. 21, the first day of winter. That’s also the winter solstice, when the Earth is farthest from the sun, resulting in the longest night.
For the homeless, every day might seem like a long, cold winter night. The search for a warm, comfortable place to lay your head at night is a luxury most of us take for granted.
Despite being one of the wealthiest nations on the planet, the United States struggles with high levels of poverty and homelessness.
Homelessness is described as lacking a fixed, regular nighttime residence.
Nationally, half a million people are considered homeless. That includes people sleeping on a friend’s or supporter’s couch each night.
The homeless population also often has high rates of mental illness, substance abuse and previous incarceration.
An annual point-in-time count in 2018 tallied more than 200 people in St. Joseph as being homeless.
Each year, a group of citizens go on a search around town looking in parks, secluded areas, abandoned buildings and other places the homeless might reside.
One year I went on such a search. What my group found wasn’t pretty. Crude, raggedly sparse outdoor sleeping quarters of blankets and various survival whatnots. If we found a person, they looked Dickens-like — impoverished and dirty with meager warm clothing and in need of a bath and food.
As a news reporter, I observed, wrote and heard about plenty of homeless situations. They were always heart-wrenching assignments.
There was one old lady in her 70s living with her dogs in a makeshift tent and campground high upon the river bluffs in seclusion. I was there when law enforcement came to make her move.
I heard about a homeless young lady who was gang-raped and left pretty much for dead. The woman never recovered mentally from the rape and eventually took her own life.
I visited “Tent City,” a homeless community living down by the Missouri river. It was a communal affair with scattered makeshift tents and shelters. Large tables made from wooden wire rope spools held supplies of food and booze. Everyone shared and kept warm by campfires at night.
You often could tell a homeless person who camped outside because they reeked of smoke and burning wood.
Tent City even had a population sign of all of its residents, even those who had died. And that’s what Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day is about — those who died the previous year on the streets. The day is set aside to honor these people and remember the life they lived.
Numerous groups around the country hold candlelight marches, vigils and graveside services. The names of the deceased are read publicly to remind everyone that they once were a person with a history and story.
I’m proud of our United Way and social service agencies here who have services and means to help our homeless population.
We have to remember not everyone is homeless through fault of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.