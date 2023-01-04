Now begins the cold, snowy trek through winter. As we know, the winter season actually began on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. Astronomically speaking, that’s when the Tropic of Capricorn aligns directly with the sun, making it the day with the least amount of daylight and the longest night of the year.
But the warm, joyous and eventful holiday festivities help keep our minds off of winter. Now that the partying is over, winter sets in.
We trudge through the slush and cold of February and March hoping that April brings with it its warmth and sunshine. In the meantime, we hibernate, watch the daily weather forecast and hang close to the furnace.
In Britain, January is considered the coldest month of the year and Jan. 2 is considered the unluckiest day of the year. Folklore has it that those who are born on this day can expect to die an unpleasant and untimely death.
Jan. 6 is the Shakespearian twelfth night. It’s the day when all Christmas decorations should be taken down to ward off bad luck in the following year.
Christianity has it as the day the wise men known as the Magi visited the baby Jesus.
I’ve seen some people who keep Christmas decorations up until Halloween creating a sort of “Nightmare Before Christmas” effect. To me, that’s tempting fate but that’s either their choice or laziness. Take your pick.
January has other varied customs and traditions to keep you entertained during the coldest month.
For example, folklore has it that if you look through an unwashed silk handkerchief at the year’s first new moon, the number of moons you see is the number of years that will pass until you get married. It’s bad luck to look at the new moon through a window, however.
Jan. 13 is known as St. Hilary’s feast day, which holds the reputation of being the coldest day of the year due to past weather events on or around that date.
Legend has it that on Jan. 13, 1205, the Thames River in London froze over and ale and wine turned to solid ice and were sold by weight.
Jan. 20 is St. Agnes Eve. In Britain, it is the day when girls and unmarried women who wished to dream of their future husbands had to perform certain rituals before bedtime, including transferring pins one by one from a pincushion to their sleeves while reciting the Lord’s Prayer, fasting all day, walking backward upstairs to bed and eating large amounts of salt before going to sleep.
In America, custom and tradition say we are to get a kiss at midnight on the new year, eat black-eyed peas and eat a dozen grapes at midnight, one for each month.
All these tasks ought to keep us busy until warmer weather arrives. Enjoy your new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.