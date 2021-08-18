The coronavirus is still a threat, yet some people don’t see the need to get a vaccination or wear a mask to defeat it.
Many believe a mask mandate is unconstitutional. In fact, more than a few states have laws barring people from covering their faces in public. Many of these ordinances were passed in regards to deterring the hood-wearing Ku Klux Klan hate group.
But in 1979, one Klan member fought for his right to wear a mask in public, claiming it deprived him of the anonymity needed to express his views. He feared being harassed if not allowed to wear a mask
Eventually, the police in Pensacola, Florida, arrested the ultra-conservative Klan member for covering his face in public. The man pleaded no contest so he could appeal his conviction to the Florida Supreme Court. He claimed the law deprived him not only of due process but infringed upon his First Amendment rights.
The Florida Supreme Court reversed the man’s conviction, ruling that the law was constitutionally overbroad because it was “susceptible of application to entirely innocent activities.”
What?
However many of these mask-wearing laws eventually were suspended or not enforced as face coverings became a public health issue.
Wearing a mask does not violate your constitutional rights. You can be mandated to wear a mask. First Amendment rights are not violated by wearing a mask to help protect the safety of the general public.
Yet some of us don’t seem to care about the welfare and well-being of our fellow members of society. Government be damned, no one is taking away our freedoms, you argue. However, you have a right to die but not a right to harm others.
You can’t go around calling yourself a patriot and waving the American flag if you don’t care about the well-being of your fellow Americans. That makes you a hypocrite, not a patriot.
I know it’s probably hard for store owners who have a safety policy prohibiting patrons from wearing face coverings. Robbers usually cover their faces so as not to be identified, so it’s hard to tell if someone is wearing a mask for evil intent or not.
Yes, wearing a mask in public can lead to similar issues. Who can spot the bad guys now?
If you don’t want to wear a mask then get the COVID vaccine. This is the only way to defeat the pandemic.
It’s not about government control. What does the government gain by the country being shut down and its citizens having to wear masks for safety reasons?
This is where common sense becomes valuable, not conspiracy theories.
I wonder what if people in 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic or the polio threat in the 1950s took the word of conspiracy theorists?
I imagine not or those things would still be endangering our society.
It’s not about our rights but our responsibility to care for our fellow citizens.
