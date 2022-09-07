When I read earlier this week that some Missouri schools are bringing back corporal punishment, it brought back a rush of memories of my own and others’ experiences with paddling, strapping and spanking in school.
I even recalled some of my Catholic school friends telling stories about the punishment meted out by the brothers and sisters at their institutions.
Today we have many social health experts claiming corporal punishment is linked to a wide range of negative outcomes for children. The experts claim corporal punishment affects physical and mental health, impairs cognitive and socio-emotional development and increases aggression.
However, some experts claim corporal punishment is the appropriate discipline for certain children when used in moderation. They argue that it sets clear boundaries and motivates children to behave in school. Students themselves often choose corporal punishment over suspension and detention.
The rural school district of Cassville R-IV has decided to bring back the practice of spanking at the start of its school year. The ruling requires parents to fill out a form authorizing school officials to strike their child with wooden paddles as a disciplinary measure. Suspension is allowed for children whose parents don’t sign.
With the rash of bullying and suicides in our schools, we need every form of discipline to curtail these serious problems. It’s all about saving young lives.
Some kids don’t receive any discipline at home and think it’s OK to act out in school. A good paddling or strapping might deter some of these unacceptable behaviors.
Today it seems when a child gets in trouble in school for acting out, the parents defend the child and attack school officials for picking on their sweet little Johnny who is actually a school terror.
When we were in school and got paddlings, many of us also got another one at home. Parents and teachers worked together to help ensure discipline and safety. Even some neighbors and family friends who saw you acting out had the right to discipline you.
My mom always said, “You better behave in those streets you never know who’s watching you.”
Of course as adults, we can laugh about it all now. The tools of corporal punishment were varied and sources of amusement for us today.
At Horace Mann School, Jewel Robinson, the shop and health teacher, used what he called the “Board of Education,” a wooden paddle with holes drilled into it for added effect.
The principal spanked your hand with a ruler, which stung. Of course, there was the old hand on backside spanking too. At home we often got a “switch,” a long flexible branch that stung when strapped across your legs and bare backside. To add insult to injury we had to cut our own “switch.”
Some of my Catholic friends spoke about some brothers challenging kids to a boxing match as a form of discipline.
There is a broad difference between abuse and corporal punishment. I believe it’s the abuse that certainly leaves more scars, physical as well as emotional.
We as parents as well as education officials need to get back to the teamwork method to insure safety in our schools. It’s all our responsibility.
