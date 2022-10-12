A woman who attended the same church our family did knew I was a news reporter. In a lame attempt to impress me or to show she was well-read and informed, the woman told me she got her news from the St. Joseph News-Press’ “It’s Your Call” column.
As you know, “It’s Your Call” is a column of anonymous remarks from our readers. Some of the comments posted are from ill-informed sources. It’s full of conspiracy theories, angry retorts and outright lies from people who might still believe the world is flat. Of course, there are a few well-thought-out and accurate responses in the column.
If you rely on getting your news from this source, you will be grossly misinformed. However, believing conspiracy theories and lies that fit your beliefs is becoming more and more commonplace. It can come from the left or the right.
“Something is seriously wrong. An alarming number of citizens, in America and around the world, are embracing crazy, even dangerous ideas,” claim Steven Nadler and Lawrence Shapiro in their recent book “When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People.”
The book, according to a review on the Commonweal website, seeks to diagnose our contemporary “epistemological crisis” and offer tools to help combat the scientifically unfounded and conspiratorial thinking that is on the rise, especially in the United States. There is an epidemic of delusions in our world today. It’s a virus of ignorance and deluded thought that some of us willingly ingest into our psyche. We even try to infect others with this dangerous mode of thought.
The internet stores a wealth of knowledge and real information. By the same token, it’s so vast that anyone can find a post that upholds their beliefs, no matter how misguided.
People say they want unbiased reporting and news like Walter Cronkite delivered. But some would brand the famed newsman an ill-informed liberal today.
A recent poll showed that 15% of Americans honestly believe that our government, media and financial worlds in the United States are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex-trafficking operation.
While working as a reporter some years ago, I heard a similar belief here in St. Joseph. A source told me there was a similar child-sex ring operating down by Lake Contrary. No one ever found that to be true but some still believed it as readily as they thought Obama was not an American citizen or the COVID-19 virus was a man-made hoax. As proof, these folks point to some obscure internet website that in their mind is more reliable than a team of trained doctors and health officials.
These and similar beliefs are not morally innocent, claim the authors. Anti-vax misinformation has led to unnecessary suffering and death. Climate change denial endorsed by some of our most prominent politicians has left the United States unprepared for a crisis that is already upon us.
Nadler and Shapiro claim that this kind of “bad thinking” we see on display is a special kind of intellectual failing, distinct from ignorance, miseducation and stupidity. It’s a refusal to give up one’s beliefs in the face of countervailing evidence. It’s ignoring any evidence that doesn’t help their case and latching onto any information that does support their own beliefs.
Socrates may have the antidote to this bad thinking. “I must come to recognize what I do and do not know and I must never act as if I know when I do not know,” said the ancient Greek philosopher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.