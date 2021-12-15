It gives time to worry if you’ve been naughty or nice enough through the year to be rewarded with presents on Christmas instead of a lump of coal or no gifts at all.
Kids in years past were happy to receive a brown paper sack filled with an apple, orange, peppermint candy and nuts from grandparents or the church. To them, it was an awesome gift to have fruit so far out of season.
Here in America, kids wait impatiently for the bells on Santa’s sleigh to ring and a jolly old bearded fat man to come sliding down the chimney.
For children in other cultures and countries, this is a night of terror.
In Austria, Slovenia, Croatia and northern Italy, kids fear a visit from the Krampus instead of Santa.
The Krampus is a half-goat monster with horns and a long tongue dragging chains behind him as he creeps through the streets. It carries a birch branch to whip the children who’ve been naughty instead of nice that year. If you’ve been bad, the Krampus puts you in a burlap bag and kidnaps you away to who knows where.
In Iceland, the kids fear a visit from Gryla and the Yule Cat.
Gryla is a giant female ogre who lives in a cave and emerges on Christmas Eve to hunt for children to cook into a stew. She’s followed by a Yule Cat, a massive feline that creeps through the streets and peers in the windows of children’s bedrooms. The only way to save yourself from being eaten is to show you got new clothes for Christmas that year for being good.
In France, children fear a visit from the ghost of Hans Trapp on Christmas Eve. Hans Trapp was a man who used witchcraft and made deals with the devil to become rich.
After being excommunicated from the Catholic church for his evilness, he lost his wealth. From there, he took to roaming the countryside as a scarecrow consumed with the idea of eating human flesh, especially that of children. God eventually struck Trapp with lightning and killed him. He returns from the dead sometimes on Christmas Eve to look for tasty young children to eat.
Children in Belgium and Switzerland fear a visit from Pere Fouettard, a butcher who killed wealthy children, carved up their bodies and hid their remains in salt barrels.
When jolly old Saint Nicholas heard of the crimes, he brought the children back to life and forced Fouettard into bondage as his eternal manservant.
On Christmas Eve, he follows Saint Nick around to deal with the bad children.
So be careful, children, to not be ungrateful for whatever you get this year. If you lived in these other countries it could be much worse, so have a Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.