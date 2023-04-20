Walking out of the Downtown post office Monday I saw a strange but familiar figure standing in front of the St. Joseph News-Press building.
Yes, you’re right, it was Baghead Jheri, the Messanie Street philosopher.
“Bag, what are you doing at the News-Press offices?” I asked. “I don’t work there anymore.”
“I know that dummy,” Bag shot back. “Can’t I just stand here minding my own business?”
“Yeah, sure, sorry I came at you like that,” I said.
“You better be sorry,” Bag said. “Can’t you even say hello or what’s up or something?”
“OK, hello Bag, what’s on your mind? I know you got something going on inside that head of yours,” I said.
“Oh yes, I got some talk for ya. How crazy you think things gonna get?” Bag asked.
“What do you mean?” I asked quizzically.
“Trump still has plenty of followers. You can drive all over town and still see Trump flags and signs,” Bag said, shaking his head. “Saw one big wooden Trump sign with ‘Happy Birthday Jesus’ in smaller letters beneath it. Wassup wit dat?”
“Freedom of speech,” I said.
“Wassup with these so-called Christians still supporting this fraud?” Bag said. “When Bill Clinton had one indiscretion the church was all ready to crucify him. I know one pastor who said Clinton and Saddam Hussein were gonna burn in hell. This man had several lies and indiscretions and the church just turns its head.”
“I know, it seems they are running people away from the church with this double standard,” I agreed.
“Are there any sane Republicans left?” Bag asked.
“Yes, I know some,” I answered.
“Well they need to take their party back from the whackos,” Bag said.
“And wassup with our school district?” Bag asked. “Can’t get kids to come to school and the superintendent has DWIs. They’ll pay hell trying to get another levy passed.”
“Seems like they keep shooting themselves in the foot,” I said.
“You right, and wassup with this TikTok mess?” Bag said. “This app makes stars out of idiots, and don’t forget communist China controls it. They can go into any business at any time and demand data. That’s scary but folks still post silly stuff on there.”
“I know. I look at it sometimes but I never post anything,” I said.
“Hell, Milli Vanilli could make a comeback on TikTok and sell even more albums,” Bag said.
“Yeah, it’s all crazy, Bag. Hey listen, gotta go but it’s good to see you,” I said.
“Good to see you, too. Stay solid brutha,’” Bag said as he shuffled down Edmond Street with aluminum cans jangling from his belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.