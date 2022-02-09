There seems to be a national month and day observance for everything from Black History Month and Women’s History Month to Chocolate Day and Read in Bathtub Day.
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. I would not think much about it, but I’ve been delivering pizzas for South Belt Pizza Hut for almost a year now. It’s not as adventurous as my last job as a newspaperman but still enjoyable.
I work with great young people and great managers and enjoy meeting new people on my deliveries. Of course, we have our regular customers and favorites.
Delivering pizzas gives me something to do in my retirement instead of sitting around drinking beer, reading and playing video games. My job is enjoyable and I enjoy my co-workers.
Pizza may become a family thing for me. My granddaughter, Asia, works part time at Il Lazzarone, a pizza restaurant on Fredrick Avenue.
Everyone enjoys pizza, it seems. On my deliveries, I’m greeted at the door by sweet little old ladies, mothers with hungry children, sports fans and families.
As popular as it is, the history of pizza is not too well known. Before World War II, pizza was little known outside Italy or Italian immigrant communities.
But its history goes beyond that. The ancient Egyptians Romans and Greeks ate flatbreads with toppings. However, the modern birthplace of the pizza is in southwestern Italy’s Campania region, founded around 600 BC as a Greek settlement.
The people here were considered working poor and required inexpensive food. Pizza flatbreads with toppings that could be eaten with every meal became a staple in the region. However, the more well-off and rich residents of the region called the eating of pizza disgusting. Imagine that.
In 1861 when Italy unified, King Umberto and Queen Margherita visited Naples in 1889. The saying goes that the pair became bored with their steady diet of French food and asked for an assortment of pizzas.
The pizza the queen enjoyed the most was pizza mozzarella, a pie topped with white cheese, red tomatoes and green basil, also the colors of the Italian flag, according to the National Day website.
It was when immigrants from Naples came to America for factory jobs who replicated their flatbreads in many U.S. cities. Pizzas quickly became an American favorite. Gennaro Lombardi opened the first pizzeria in the United States in New York City in 1895.
Today, 30% of Americans eat pizza at least once a week. Americans consume, on average, 23 pounds of pizza per person a year, with pepperoni being the favorite.
So celebrate by coming out to your favorite pizza joint.
