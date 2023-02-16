When we were kids running around Messanie Street in the 1960s, we all knew we could get a cold Coke from Milton Bundy’s tavern there.
The Cokes swam in a bed of ice in a large red Coca-Cola cooler in a storage room of sorts in the back of the bar. The walls of the storage room in the bar were wallpapered with pages torn from Playboy magazine.
Of course, if our parents knew, we probably would not be able to go inside Bundy’s again. But we think parents never did know so we continued to get our cold colas after pickup football games and enjoy the scenery.
When we knew Bundy, he was this squat, short, bow-legged man with a perennial smile. Men gambled as they drank inside Bundy’s bar.
It was a wide-open time on Messanie Street then where on Friday and Saturday nights the area was packed with men spending their paychecks from working at the packinghouses. There were other bars, barbershops, a restaurant, a Black legion hall and a Teen Town pool hall for youth.
We didn’t know at the time that Bundy was much more than a bar owner. He was a promoter and entrepreneur who brought jazz bands to St. Joseph and even had a semi-pro football team.
“He was one who kept the Negro going then,” said the late Donald Bundy Sr., a nephew, in a 2002 News-Press article. “He gave dances, operated recreation centers and provided a place for the young and old to spend the day and weekend.”
Bundy was a friendly, outgoing man, remembered his late friend Everett Madison in the 2002 article. He used this affable, open nature to get acquainted with several city business owners. Through this gift of gab and personality, he got many of these men to back his ventures financially.
He was a very good-natured guy who could talk you into anything,” Madison said. “He’d say he had this thing going or that he needed this much money.”
With this backing, Bundy was able to bring such notable jazz greats to town like Count Basie and Bennie Moten for the Black community.
For a time he also founded a Black football team he named “Bundonia”
“Everything he did he called Bundonia,” Madison said. “Whenever he promoted anything it would be Bundonia.”
Bundy died on Sept. 9, 1980, at the age of 77. His bar on Messanie Street has long since been torn down with all the other places that were there.
Milton Bundy will be remembered as one of the city’s Black pioneers.
