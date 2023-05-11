I just heard on the radio the other day that May is National BBQ Month.
Little did I know that the observance has been around since 1963. That was when the National Barbecue Council founded the observance to encourage outdoor cooking.
There’s nothing more relaxing and enjoyable than smoking and grilling food outdoors alone or with family and friends.
We’re close to Kansas City, one of the meccas of barbecue, but South Carolina is considered the birthplace of the cuisine.
I’ve had barbecue from Memphis, Texas and the Carolinas, but KC reigns supreme. There are many choices in KC, enough to have more than one favorite.
Kansas City is considered by many to be the barbecue capital famous for its tomato- and molasses-based sauce. I’m also partial to the vinegar and mustard sauces of the Carolinas and the dry rubs of Memphis.
George Lockwood was a cool managing editor I had for a while when I worked at the St. Joseph News-Press. He loved jazz and barbecue as much as I did. Every so often we’d take our wives to KC to enjoy both. One of the best assignments he gave me once was to do a review on some of the St. Joseph and KC barbecue places. This was some years before Joe’s came to KC, which is my favorite. However, my first taste of KC barbecue was at Gates, so I still have a hankering for their spicy, tangy sauce and crisp burnt ends.
For years I’ve tried perfecting my barbecue ribs and I’m constantly experimenting with different woods and rubs. I’m working on perfecting my applewood hickory smoked ribs and I have a Tex-Mex chili-flavored rub and ribs.
Friends and family challenge me every year to a barbecue cookoff. There’s not much I enjoy more than sitting on my deck with a cold beer and a book listening to blues and firing up my smoker. That’s just this side of heaven.
My fondest memories as a kid are walking through the neighborhood and listening to transistor radios playing Cardinals baseball games from almost every porch. I also loved the sight of old men drinking beer and manning huge brick smokers in their backyards.
My first taste of barbecue was from the late Jim Hunter. He had a brick smoker he built in his backyard and used only hickory and a dry rub. Years later, his son and my friend Orville Hunter, also now deceased, used the same brick smoker and never used sauce either. Orville always said: “If you gotta use sauce you’re hiding something.”
I don’t entirely disagree, but good sauce is part of good barbecue as well.
Let’s kick off the summer by firing up our grills and smokers this Mother’s Day weekend. It’s part of our heritage as Americans.
