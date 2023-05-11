This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Alonzo Weston

Alonzo Weston

 Alonzo Weston

I just heard on the radio the other day that May is National BBQ Month.

Little did I know that the observance has been around since 1963. That was when the National Barbecue Council founded the observance to encourage outdoor cooking.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.